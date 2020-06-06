528 N 105th St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Greenwood Area 3 bedroom Townhome with Rooftop deck - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/4b40e9a07d



Stunning Greenwood area end unit townhome. Modern design and finishes with open floor plan and floor to ceiling windows. Ground floor; entry, bedroom and 1 car garage. Main floor: Beautiful kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless appliances, living room, dining room, and half bath. Top floor: bedroom, full bath, master bedroom, master bath and walk-in closet. Large roof top deck with nice views. Heated floor for the first and second floor. Energy efficient built to save utility cost. The house is very close to Northgate mall and I5 and 99 free way entrance. 1 car garage.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



