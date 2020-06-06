All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 528 N 105th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
528 N 105th St
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

528 N 105th St

528 N 105th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Bitter Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

528 N 105th St, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Greenwood Area 3 bedroom Townhome with Rooftop deck - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/4b40e9a07d

Stunning Greenwood area end unit townhome. Modern design and finishes with open floor plan and floor to ceiling windows. Ground floor; entry, bedroom and 1 car garage. Main floor: Beautiful kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless appliances, living room, dining room, and half bath. Top floor: bedroom, full bath, master bedroom, master bath and walk-in closet. Large roof top deck with nice views. Heated floor for the first and second floor. Energy efficient built to save utility cost. The house is very close to Northgate mall and I5 and 99 free way entrance. 1 car garage.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5803577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 N 105th St have any available units?
528 N 105th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 N 105th St have?
Some of 528 N 105th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 N 105th St currently offering any rent specials?
528 N 105th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 N 105th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 N 105th St is pet friendly.
Does 528 N 105th St offer parking?
Yes, 528 N 105th St offers parking.
Does 528 N 105th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 N 105th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 N 105th St have a pool?
No, 528 N 105th St does not have a pool.
Does 528 N 105th St have accessible units?
No, 528 N 105th St does not have accessible units.
Does 528 N 105th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 N 105th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Move Cross Country
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

101 Broadway
101 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102
Prescott
3920 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Lexicon
120 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Harbor Steps
1221 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Maple Leaf Flats
442 Northeast Maple Leaf Place
Seattle, WA 98115
Rivet Apartment Homes
1201 Mercer St
Seattle, WA 98109
Pacific Pointe Apartments
2108 North Pacific Street
Seattle, WA 98103
Marlowe
1146 Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University