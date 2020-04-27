Amenities

5252 12th Ave NE #B Available 08/05/19 University District Townhouse - University District Sanctuary!!



This Townhome boast 1 bedroom, large den and 1.5 bath for you to use. Home comes with a private garage and driveway which is an awesome amenity in this UW location! Located in the core of the University District, your new home is in walking distance to the University, shops and restaurants and easy access to I-5 and downtown Seattle. Enjoy in unit washer/dryer, granite countertops, eating bar, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Large windows throughout let in lots of natural light. The upstairs has vaulted ceilings, making the home feel even more open. The driveway has been widened for extra room and framed by a mini-NW landscape. Brick paver back patio allows for a nice sitting area in the back. Additional storage shed located in the back area as well.



No Pets.

No smoking.



Tenant(s) pay all utilities

12 month preferred.

Rent: $1850 per month.

Application Fee: Non-refundable $42/person. Anyone 18 years or older must apply.

Security deposit is one month's rent minus any application fees.



Questions?**Please call/text Property Manager Randy Kitchens @425-988-4425 to schedule your showing.**



(RLNE2675373)