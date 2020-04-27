All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5252 12th Ave NE #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5252 12th Ave NE #B
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

5252 12th Ave NE #B

5252 12th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5252 12th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5252 12th Ave NE #B Available 08/05/19 University District Townhouse - University District Sanctuary!!

This Townhome boast 1 bedroom, large den and 1.5 bath for you to use. Home comes with a private garage and driveway which is an awesome amenity in this UW location! Located in the core of the University District, your new home is in walking distance to the University, shops and restaurants and easy access to I-5 and downtown Seattle. Enjoy in unit washer/dryer, granite countertops, eating bar, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Large windows throughout let in lots of natural light. The upstairs has vaulted ceilings, making the home feel even more open. The driveway has been widened for extra room and framed by a mini-NW landscape. Brick paver back patio allows for a nice sitting area in the back. Additional storage shed located in the back area as well.

No Pets.
No smoking.

Tenant(s) pay all utilities
12 month preferred.
Rent: $1850 per month.
Application Fee: Non-refundable $42/person. Anyone 18 years or older must apply.
Security deposit is one month's rent minus any application fees.

Questions?**Please call/text Property Manager Randy Kitchens @425-988-4425 to schedule your showing.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2675373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5252 12th Ave NE #B have any available units?
5252 12th Ave NE #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5252 12th Ave NE #B have?
Some of 5252 12th Ave NE #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5252 12th Ave NE #B currently offering any rent specials?
5252 12th Ave NE #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5252 12th Ave NE #B pet-friendly?
No, 5252 12th Ave NE #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5252 12th Ave NE #B offer parking?
Yes, 5252 12th Ave NE #B offers parking.
Does 5252 12th Ave NE #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5252 12th Ave NE #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5252 12th Ave NE #B have a pool?
No, 5252 12th Ave NE #B does not have a pool.
Does 5252 12th Ave NE #B have accessible units?
No, 5252 12th Ave NE #B does not have accessible units.
Does 5252 12th Ave NE #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 5252 12th Ave NE #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
AVA Ballard
5555 14th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
624 Yale
624 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Tower 801 Apartments
801 Pine St
Seattle, WA 98101
Kiara
111 Terry Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Citizen
1222 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Ballard on the Park
2233 NW 58th St
Seattle, WA 98107
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University