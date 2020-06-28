All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:36 AM

525 Ne 104th St

525 Northeast 104th Street · No Longer Available
Location

525 Northeast 104th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Maple Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
24hr gym
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
Large 2 bed /1 bath room. (900sqf) Apt for rent. New carpet. New paint. Top floor. 5 unit building. North Seattle . Wildora apartment.
Very quite (surrounding by park area), . We are just 1 block from the Northgate main city bus hub. Easy access to downtown and UW.
Within walking distance to Northgate transit center. Northgate Mall. And all major bank. 24hour fitness. And close Nscc.
The master bedroom has two large closets
525 NE 104th St, North Seattle, Northgate ( location, location)
$1395/month. first/half last/deposit $1000.
Last half month deposit can be paid over month 2.- 3. And 4.month .
One free parking and individual storage provide. D/W.
water, sewer, garbage $55/month for per person
Washer/ Dryer at site,
Please no pets and no any kind smoke
Available: Oct/3/2019
Please call or text me 206- 351-5417. Please leave your name and phone number , I will reply A.S.A.P.
Or e-mail to me.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Ne 104th St have any available units?
525 Ne 104th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Ne 104th St have?
Some of 525 Ne 104th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Ne 104th St currently offering any rent specials?
525 Ne 104th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Ne 104th St pet-friendly?
No, 525 Ne 104th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 525 Ne 104th St offer parking?
Yes, 525 Ne 104th St offers parking.
Does 525 Ne 104th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 Ne 104th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Ne 104th St have a pool?
No, 525 Ne 104th St does not have a pool.
Does 525 Ne 104th St have accessible units?
No, 525 Ne 104th St does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Ne 104th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Ne 104th St has units with dishwashers.
