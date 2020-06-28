Amenities

Large 2 bed /1 bath room. (900sqf) Apt for rent. New carpet. New paint. Top floor. 5 unit building. North Seattle . Wildora apartment.

Very quite (surrounding by park area), . We are just 1 block from the Northgate main city bus hub. Easy access to downtown and UW.

Within walking distance to Northgate transit center. Northgate Mall. And all major bank. 24hour fitness. And close Nscc.

The master bedroom has two large closets

525 NE 104th St, North Seattle, Northgate ( location, location)

$1395/month. first/half last/deposit $1000.

Last half month deposit can be paid over month 2.- 3. And 4.month .

One free parking and individual storage provide. D/W.

water, sewer, garbage $55/month for per person

Washer/ Dryer at site,

Please no pets and no any kind smoke

Available: Oct/3/2019

Please call or text me 206- 351-5417. Please leave your name and phone number , I will reply A.S.A.P.

Or e-mail to me.