Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

523 NE 95TH ST Available 04/01/19 Maple Leaf charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with large fenced yard - Located in Maple Leaf between I-5 and Roosevelt Way NE. Centrally located with easy access to Northgate Park & Ride, U of W bus lines, Olympic View elementary school, shopping, and restaurants.



Charming 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom house available now. This home features updates.. Kitchen is equipped with dishwasher, disposal tile counter tops and back splash, white painted cabinets under counter lighting and wood flooring. Updates in the bathroom include flooring, paint, fixtures, and cabinets. Original fir floors in living room and dining room. Wood burning fireplace. Gas heat. Large backyard with storage shed. Gardeners dream!



Move in details;

$2300 Rent

$1900 Security Deposit

Small dog with breed restrictions and a $500 ($250 non-refundable) pet fee.

$45 application fee per adult.Tenant pay all utilities.



12 month lease

No smoking.



Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 700 or higher, with minimal negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.



For more information or to schedule a tour contact Tyler at pianoman_morse@comcast.net or Rebekah atrebekahgilmore@yahoo.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2608197)