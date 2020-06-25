All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

523 NE 95TH ST

523 Northeast 95th Street · No Longer Available
Location

523 Northeast 95th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
523 NE 95TH ST Available 04/01/19 Maple Leaf charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with large fenced yard - Located in Maple Leaf between I-5 and Roosevelt Way NE. Centrally located with easy access to Northgate Park & Ride, U of W bus lines, Olympic View elementary school, shopping, and restaurants.

Charming 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom house available now. This home features updates.. Kitchen is equipped with dishwasher, disposal tile counter tops and back splash, white painted cabinets under counter lighting and wood flooring. Updates in the bathroom include flooring, paint, fixtures, and cabinets. Original fir floors in living room and dining room. Wood burning fireplace. Gas heat. Large backyard with storage shed. Gardeners dream!

Move in details;
$2300 Rent
$1900 Security Deposit
Small dog with breed restrictions and a $500 ($250 non-refundable) pet fee.
$45 application fee per adult.Tenant pay all utilities.

12 month lease
No smoking.

Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 700 or higher, with minimal negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.

For more information or to schedule a tour contact Tyler at pianoman_morse@comcast.net or Rebekah atrebekahgilmore@yahoo.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2608197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 NE 95TH ST have any available units?
523 NE 95TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 NE 95TH ST have?
Some of 523 NE 95TH ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 NE 95TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
523 NE 95TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 NE 95TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 NE 95TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 523 NE 95TH ST offer parking?
No, 523 NE 95TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 523 NE 95TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 NE 95TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 NE 95TH ST have a pool?
No, 523 NE 95TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 523 NE 95TH ST have accessible units?
No, 523 NE 95TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 523 NE 95TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 NE 95TH ST has units with dishwashers.
