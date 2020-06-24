5227 Russell Ave NW - B

Amenities

Ballard Townhouse - Unique 4 story townhouse located right in the heart of Ballard just blocks from Ballard Ave and many great restaurants and shops. Bottom level has a one car garage and a mud room. Main floor has an open floor plan with a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, dining area and a half bathroom. Third level has two bedrooms, a full bathroom and a laundry room. Entire top floor is a master bedroom and 4 piece bathroom.



Features Include:

3 bedrooms

2.5 bathrooms

Entire top floor is master bedroom/bathroom with 4 piece bathroom and vaulted ceilings

Approximately 1760 sqft

Hardwood floors, carpet and tile throughout

Gas fireplace

1 car garage plus additional storage space

Patio area

Tenant pays all utilities

Gas heat

One small pet negotiable

No smoking

12 month lease

Rent $3295

Deposit $3295



Located in the heart of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.



There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/



You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/



You can view our approval requirements on our website at:

http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/



The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.



(RLNE2606014)