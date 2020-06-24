5227 Russell Ave NW - B

All apartments in Seattle
Location

5227 Russell Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ballard Townhouse - Unique 4 story townhouse located right in the heart of Ballard just blocks from Ballard Ave and many great restaurants and shops. Bottom level has a one car garage and a mud room. Main floor has an open floor plan with a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, dining area and a half bathroom. Third level has two bedrooms, a full bathroom and a laundry room. Entire top floor is a master bedroom and 4 piece bathroom.

Features Include:
3 bedrooms
2.5 bathrooms
Entire top floor is master bedroom/bathroom with 4 piece bathroom and vaulted ceilings
Approximately 1760 sqft
Hardwood floors, carpet and tile throughout
Gas fireplace
1 car garage plus additional storage space
Patio area
Tenant pays all utilities
Gas heat
One small pet negotiable
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $3295
Deposit $3295

Located in the heart of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.

There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/

You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/

You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/

The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.

(RLNE2606014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

