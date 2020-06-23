5225 50th Avenue NE #205

Amenities

Lovely 2BR/1BA Laurelhurst Condominium - Available now. Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in Laurelhurst area. Small secured building in great location near parks, shopping & Seattle Childrens Hospital. Features include double-sided fireplace between living room & dining room, private deck with storage, and kitchen w/ all appliances. Washer/dryer in unit. One garage parking space, storage locker & water/sewer/garbage included with rent. Terms: $1900 deposit; 12 month lease; No smoking; Small pet c/c with additional deposit.



For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Cheyenne at (253) 289-4005 or by e-mail at cheyenne_vickers@icloud.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



WE DO NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS



