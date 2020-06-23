All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

5225 50th Avenue NE #205

5225 50th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5225 50th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Laurelhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 2BR/1BA Laurelhurst Condominium - Available now. Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in Laurelhurst area. Small secured building in great location near parks, shopping & Seattle Childrens Hospital. Features include double-sided fireplace between living room & dining room, private deck with storage, and kitchen w/ all appliances. Washer/dryer in unit. One garage parking space, storage locker & water/sewer/garbage included with rent. Terms: $1900 deposit; 12 month lease; No smoking; Small pet c/c with additional deposit.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Cheyenne at (253) 289-4005 or by e-mail at cheyenne_vickers@icloud.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

WE DO NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS

(RLNE4953462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5225 50th Avenue NE #205 have any available units?
5225 50th Avenue NE #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5225 50th Avenue NE #205 have?
Some of 5225 50th Avenue NE #205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5225 50th Avenue NE #205 currently offering any rent specials?
5225 50th Avenue NE #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 50th Avenue NE #205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5225 50th Avenue NE #205 is pet friendly.
Does 5225 50th Avenue NE #205 offer parking?
Yes, 5225 50th Avenue NE #205 offers parking.
Does 5225 50th Avenue NE #205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5225 50th Avenue NE #205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 50th Avenue NE #205 have a pool?
No, 5225 50th Avenue NE #205 does not have a pool.
Does 5225 50th Avenue NE #205 have accessible units?
No, 5225 50th Avenue NE #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 5225 50th Avenue NE #205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5225 50th Avenue NE #205 does not have units with dishwashers.
