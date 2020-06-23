Amenities
521 16th Ave E #8 Available 03/26/19 Charming One Bedroom - Amazing Location! - Vintage charm in the heart of Capitol Hill! This 550 sqft one-bedroom unit in the 1908 Siena building boasts coffered ceilings, hardwood floors, and original antique light fixtures to match a beautiful fireplace with carved mantelpiece. The surprisingly large kitchen has been updated with slab granite counter tops, solid wood cabinetry, and newer appliances.
New pedestal sink in bathroom complements claw-foot tub. Shared enclosed patio for outdoor entertaining. This unit also has a back door, a rare feature for condos. Just one block from a variety of restaurants, shopping, and grocery stores. Close proximity to city and light rail station as well. Available for move in by Match 26!
Terms:
- First Month's Rent: $1695
- Refundable Security Deposit: $1655
- 12 month lease preferred
- Small dogs and cats only please!
- Tenant pays only electricity and cable/internet.
- Home is available for move in end of March.
For inquiries or to schedule a viewing of this property, please contact Bryan Tibbs at btibbs@northpacificproperties.com.
(RLNE3866093)