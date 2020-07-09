All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

518 NW Bright Street

518 Northwest Bright Street · No Longer Available
Location

518 Northwest Bright Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Fremont

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous, Contemporary 1 bed + den / 2 bath multilevel with private roof top deck! - Stunning, 2018 built corner unit for the urban dweller that enjoys unique space.

AVAILABLE NOW! Spacious, high end kitchen with open living room floor plan and extended ceilings. Open den / office peers into the main floor with an adjacent full bathroom. Large master suite with floor to ceiling windows, attached bathroom and walk in closet. Large windows, plentiful natural light, and beautiful attention to detail. Mini split with air conditioning located in the kitchen / living room. End unit, only 1 shared wall with neighbor.

Top floor features a spacious, private roof top deck with panoramic views of Fremont, Ballard, and the Ship Canal. Well-designed, smart layout for functional living.

Very walkable location in minutes to everything you need, parks, shops, transportation and restaurants of both Ballard and Fremont.

AVAILABLE NOW!

First Month's Rent: $2,250
Security Deposit: $2,250

-1 off-street parking space
-Tenants pay all utilities
-12 month lease
-NO pets please!

Please contact Becca (206) 225-3804 or becca@northpacificproperties.com for showings by appointment only.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5777042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 NW Bright Street have any available units?
518 NW Bright Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 NW Bright Street have?
Some of 518 NW Bright Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 NW Bright Street currently offering any rent specials?
518 NW Bright Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 NW Bright Street pet-friendly?
No, 518 NW Bright Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 518 NW Bright Street offer parking?
Yes, 518 NW Bright Street offers parking.
Does 518 NW Bright Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 NW Bright Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 NW Bright Street have a pool?
No, 518 NW Bright Street does not have a pool.
Does 518 NW Bright Street have accessible units?
No, 518 NW Bright Street does not have accessible units.
Does 518 NW Bright Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 NW Bright Street does not have units with dishwashers.

