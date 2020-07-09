518 NW Bright Street

Amenities

Gorgeous, Contemporary 1 bed + den / 2 bath multilevel with private roof top deck! - Stunning, 2018 built corner unit for the urban dweller that enjoys unique space.



AVAILABLE NOW! Spacious, high end kitchen with open living room floor plan and extended ceilings. Open den / office peers into the main floor with an adjacent full bathroom. Large master suite with floor to ceiling windows, attached bathroom and walk in closet. Large windows, plentiful natural light, and beautiful attention to detail. Mini split with air conditioning located in the kitchen / living room. End unit, only 1 shared wall with neighbor.



Top floor features a spacious, private roof top deck with panoramic views of Fremont, Ballard, and the Ship Canal. Well-designed, smart layout for functional living.



Very walkable location in minutes to everything you need, parks, shops, transportation and restaurants of both Ballard and Fremont.



First Month's Rent: $2,250

Security Deposit: $2,250



-1 off-street parking space

-Tenants pay all utilities

-12 month lease

-NO pets please!



Please contact Becca (206) 225-3804 or becca@northpacificproperties.com for showings by appointment only.



