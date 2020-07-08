All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 1 2019 at 4:51 AM

5121 Northeast 55th Street

5121 Northeast 55th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5121 Northeast 55th Street, Seattle, WA 98105
Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Welcome home to this expansive home located in desirable Windermere neighborhood. Contemporary Northwest architecture features real hardwood floors, open concept kitchen and choice of two master suites. Over 3,800 sq ft gives you plenty of options to make this home your own. Outside fireplace, landscaped yard with garden plots sits on a large private lot to ensure you will enjoy your outside space as well. Located just blocks away from Burke Gilman trail and a stones throw away from U-Village means the world is at your hand. Get in now before the fall starts and enjoy the season in your new home!

This is a "No Smoking" home. Pets on a case-by-case basis. Of course, properly documented "Service Animals" are accepted. Renters insurance is required . Move-in funds required (with acceptable credit, income and landlord references) are just the first month's rent + security deposit. We do not accept "portable screening reports". You must personally view the property prior to making application. Shown by appointment only. Call or email us to exchange information and to schedule a private viewing appointment.

This unit is professionally managed by UMANO Property Management. Visit our company web site at www.umanopm.com for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 Northeast 55th Street have any available units?
5121 Northeast 55th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5121 Northeast 55th Street have?
Some of 5121 Northeast 55th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5121 Northeast 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5121 Northeast 55th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 Northeast 55th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5121 Northeast 55th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5121 Northeast 55th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5121 Northeast 55th Street offers parking.
Does 5121 Northeast 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5121 Northeast 55th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 Northeast 55th Street have a pool?
No, 5121 Northeast 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5121 Northeast 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 5121 Northeast 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 Northeast 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5121 Northeast 55th Street has units with dishwashers.

