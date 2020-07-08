5121 Northeast 55th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Welcome home to this expansive home located in desirable Windermere neighborhood. Contemporary Northwest architecture features real hardwood floors, open concept kitchen and choice of two master suites. Over 3,800 sq ft gives you plenty of options to make this home your own. Outside fireplace, landscaped yard with garden plots sits on a large private lot to ensure you will enjoy your outside space as well. Located just blocks away from Burke Gilman trail and a stones throw away from U-Village means the world is at your hand. Get in now before the fall starts and enjoy the season in your new home!



This is a "No Smoking" home. Pets on a case-by-case basis. Of course, properly documented "Service Animals" are accepted. Renters insurance is required . Move-in funds required (with acceptable credit, income and landlord references) are just the first month's rent + security deposit. We do not accept "portable screening reports". You must personally view the property prior to making application. Shown by appointment only. Call or email us to exchange information and to schedule a private viewing appointment.



