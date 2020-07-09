510 N 39th Street

Amenities

Live among the trees on a hill north of downtown Fremont with territorial views, including the Olympic Mountains and Mt Rainier. Park your vehicle in a driveway off of a cul-de-sac which is limited to permit parking. The house was built in 1913 for a mail manager. 800 sq ft of living space with a 800 sq ft daylight basement. Woodwork, cabinets, and most lighting fixtures are original. Lots of natural light. The bathroom floor and bath tub walls are tiled. Vintage decor in bathroom. Gas log in fireplace. The living room has oak flooring; bedrooms and the hall have fir flooring. Vinyl flooring in the kitchen and in office off the kitchen. Walls are plaster. An air conditioning unit can cool the upstairs except for the entry area. Attic and basement are insulated, and there are storm windows. Some furnishing and washer and dryer are provided. Owner also provides water, sewer, and garage, plus lawn service. A perennial flower garden is on the south lawn with space for herbs and vegetables. There is a no pet policy and no smoking policy. Rent is $2400/mo. If interested in calling this house "home", please call Ginny at 206.291.5438.