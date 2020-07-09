All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 14 2020 at 2:20 PM

510 N 39th Street

510 North 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

510 North 39th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Live among the trees on a hill north of downtown Fremont with territorial views, including the Olympic Mountains and Mt Rainier. Park your vehicle in a driveway off of a cul-de-sac which is limited to permit parking. The house was built in 1913 for a mail manager. 800 sq ft of living space with a 800 sq ft daylight basement. Woodwork, cabinets, and most lighting fixtures are original. Lots of natural light. The bathroom floor and bath tub walls are tiled. Vintage decor in bathroom. Gas log in fireplace. The living room has oak flooring; bedrooms and the hall have fir flooring. Vinyl flooring in the kitchen and in office off the kitchen. Walls are plaster. An air conditioning unit can cool the upstairs except for the entry area. Attic and basement are insulated, and there are storm windows. Some furnishing and washer and dryer are provided. Owner also provides water, sewer, and garage, plus lawn service. A perennial flower garden is on the south lawn with space for herbs and vegetables. There is a no pet policy and no smoking policy. Rent is $2400/mo. If interested in calling this house "home", please call Ginny at 206.291.5438.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 N 39th Street have any available units?
510 N 39th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 N 39th Street have?
Some of 510 N 39th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 N 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
510 N 39th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 N 39th Street pet-friendly?
No, 510 N 39th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 510 N 39th Street offer parking?
Yes, 510 N 39th Street offers parking.
Does 510 N 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 N 39th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 N 39th Street have a pool?
No, 510 N 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 510 N 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 510 N 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 510 N 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 N 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

