507 Northeast Northgate Way, Seattle, WA 98125 Maple Leaf
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
Rent:$1758 Apartment Amenities
Fully Equipped Kitchens Hardwood Flooring Microwave Garbage Disposal Washer and Dryer in Select Homes Patio/Balcony Storage Dishwasher
Community Amenities
Controlled Building Access Covered Parking and Garages Near Bus/ Public Transit Resident Lounge with Free WiFi Billiards 24-Hour Fitness Center Business Center High Speed Internet Cable TV Available Convenient Location Brand New 2009 Construction! Resident Activities Terrace Coutyard with BBQ Grills
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 507 Ne Northgate Way Unit: 820 have any available units?
507 Ne Northgate Way Unit: 820 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 Ne Northgate Way Unit: 820 have?
Some of 507 Ne Northgate Way Unit: 820's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Ne Northgate Way Unit: 820 currently offering any rent specials?
507 Ne Northgate Way Unit: 820 is not currently offering any rent specials.