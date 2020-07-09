All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

507 Ne Northgate Way Unit: 820

507 Northeast Northgate Way · No Longer Available
Location

507 Northeast Northgate Way, Seattle, WA 98125
Maple Leaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
Rent:$1758
Apartment Amenities

Fully Equipped Kitchens
Hardwood Flooring
Microwave
Garbage Disposal
Washer and Dryer in Select Homes
Patio/Balcony
Storage
Dishwasher

Community Amenities

Controlled Building Access
Covered Parking and Garages
Near Bus/ Public Transit
Resident Lounge with Free WiFi
Billiards
24-Hour Fitness Center
Business Center
High Speed Internet
Cable TV Available
Convenient Location
Brand New 2009 Construction!
Resident Activities
Terrace Coutyard with BBQ Grills

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Ne Northgate Way Unit: 820 have any available units?
507 Ne Northgate Way Unit: 820 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 Ne Northgate Way Unit: 820 have?
Some of 507 Ne Northgate Way Unit: 820's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Ne Northgate Way Unit: 820 currently offering any rent specials?
507 Ne Northgate Way Unit: 820 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Ne Northgate Way Unit: 820 pet-friendly?
No, 507 Ne Northgate Way Unit: 820 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 507 Ne Northgate Way Unit: 820 offer parking?
Yes, 507 Ne Northgate Way Unit: 820 offers parking.
Does 507 Ne Northgate Way Unit: 820 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Ne Northgate Way Unit: 820 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Ne Northgate Way Unit: 820 have a pool?
No, 507 Ne Northgate Way Unit: 820 does not have a pool.
Does 507 Ne Northgate Way Unit: 820 have accessible units?
No, 507 Ne Northgate Way Unit: 820 does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Ne Northgate Way Unit: 820 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Ne Northgate Way Unit: 820 has units with dishwashers.

