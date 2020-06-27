506 E. Howell St. #E408

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage lobby carpet

Light, Bright Capitol Hill Condo - Location, Location, Location! This bright, airy condo at the Ambassador II offers fabulous urban living! With a Walk Score of 98, vibrant nightlife, world-class dining, shopping, and amenities are all within blocks of your home base. If location and an urban lifestyle are important to you, this could be your new nest!



Large windows, overhead lighting, and a soft neutral color palette wash this gem in plenty of light. A charming balcony off the living space is perfect for intimate al fresco dinners, complete with a view of the Downtown Seattle skyline. Looking for something different? Head out to play in one of the most celebrated neighborhoods in Seattle! Then, as your day winds down, this quiet, peaceful unit ensures restful nights away from the urban rush.



An unbeatable location, this impeccable charmer puts you within easy access of an incredible mix of lifestyle options. Easy access to I5 and Hwy 99 for effortless commutes north and south.



FEATURES:



1 bedroom, 1 bath in 502 sf of easy urban living

Open Concept floor plan great for entertaining!

Gated development provides safety and security

Bright, spacious lobby

Plenty of light and a serene, neutral color palette

High quality laminate and vinyl floors in kitchen, bathroom, laundry and entrance

Wall-to-wall warm low maintenance carpet in living/dining and bedroom

Efficient, well-appointed kitchen w/plenty of cabinet space

Convenient breakfast bar

Airy living/dining space w/ sliders to separate balcony

Roomy bedroom with large closet

Fresh, spacious full bath

Stacking washer/dryer in unit

Assigned parking in secure garage

Walk Score = 98: Walkers paradise; daily errands do not require a car

Transit Score = 99: Riders paradise; world-class public transportation

Bike Score = 80: Very bikeable; its convenient to use a bike for most trips



Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and Owner approval. First month and security deposit.



