Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

506 E. Howell St. #E408

506 E Howell St · No Longer Available
Location

506 E Howell St, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
lobby
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
lobby
pet friendly
Light, Bright Capitol Hill Condo - Location, Location, Location! This bright, airy condo at the Ambassador II offers fabulous urban living! With a Walk Score of 98, vibrant nightlife, world-class dining, shopping, and amenities are all within blocks of your home base. If location and an urban lifestyle are important to you, this could be your new nest!

Large windows, overhead lighting, and a soft neutral color palette wash this gem in plenty of light. A charming balcony off the living space is perfect for intimate al fresco dinners, complete with a view of the Downtown Seattle skyline. Looking for something different? Head out to play in one of the most celebrated neighborhoods in Seattle! Then, as your day winds down, this quiet, peaceful unit ensures restful nights away from the urban rush.

An unbeatable location, this impeccable charmer puts you within easy access of an incredible mix of lifestyle options. Easy access to I5 and Hwy 99 for effortless commutes north and south.

FEATURES:

1 bedroom, 1 bath in 502 sf of easy urban living
Open Concept floor plan great for entertaining!
Gated development provides safety and security
Bright, spacious lobby
Plenty of light and a serene, neutral color palette
High quality laminate and vinyl floors in kitchen, bathroom, laundry and entrance
Wall-to-wall warm low maintenance carpet in living/dining and bedroom
Efficient, well-appointed kitchen w/plenty of cabinet space
Convenient breakfast bar
Airy living/dining space w/ sliders to separate balcony
Roomy bedroom with large closet
Fresh, spacious full bath
Stacking washer/dryer in unit
Assigned parking in secure garage
Walk Score = 98: Walkers paradise; daily errands do not require a car
Transit Score = 99: Riders paradise; world-class public transportation
Bike Score = 80: Very bikeable; its convenient to use a bike for most trips

Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and Owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa @ 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

(RLNE2315906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

