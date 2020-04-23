5058 7th Ave NE

Amenities
Short term only, available now-8/20/2020! - Main floor has period charm intact, refinished hardwood floor, new paint, fireplace, 2 large bedrooms, full bath.
Kitchen has large gas stove range/new stainless refrigerator/granite top/tile backsplash and opens to back deck.
Upper level with separate entrance has new paint and carpet with electric heating, three large bedrooms and a full bath.
Lower level with separate entrance and has utility room with gas hot water radiator heating system, two hot water tanks, washer and dryer, two bedroom and 3/4 bath. Double pane windows and a garage.
1 garage plus 3 off street parking! Laundry In Unit!
(RLNE5276972)