5058 7th Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Short term only, available now-8/20/2020! - Main floor has period charm intact, refinished hardwood floor, new paint, fireplace, 2 large bedrooms, full bath.

Kitchen has large gas stove range/new stainless refrigerator/granite top/tile backsplash and opens to back deck.

Upper level with separate entrance has new paint and carpet with electric heating, three large bedrooms and a full bath.

Lower level with separate entrance and has utility room with gas hot water radiator heating system, two hot water tanks, washer and dryer, two bedroom and 3/4 bath. Double pane windows and a garage.

1 garage plus 3 off street parking! Laundry In Unit!



(RLNE5276972)