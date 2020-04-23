All apartments in Seattle
5058 7th Ave NE

5058 7th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5058 7th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Short term only, available now-8/20/2020! - Main floor has period charm intact, refinished hardwood floor, new paint, fireplace, 2 large bedrooms, full bath.
Kitchen has large gas stove range/new stainless refrigerator/granite top/tile backsplash and opens to back deck.
Upper level with separate entrance has new paint and carpet with electric heating, three large bedrooms and a full bath.
Lower level with separate entrance and has utility room with gas hot water radiator heating system, two hot water tanks, washer and dryer, two bedroom and 3/4 bath. Double pane windows and a garage.
1 garage plus 3 off street parking! Laundry In Unit!

(RLNE5276972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5058 7th Ave NE have any available units?
5058 7th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5058 7th Ave NE have?
Some of 5058 7th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5058 7th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5058 7th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5058 7th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5058 7th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 5058 7th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 5058 7th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 5058 7th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5058 7th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5058 7th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5058 7th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5058 7th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5058 7th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5058 7th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5058 7th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

