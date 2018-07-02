All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5051 7th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5051 7th Ave NE
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

5051 7th Ave NE

5051 7th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5051 7th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Home in Ravenna - Built in 2013! Newer energy efficient modern home w/ 4 bedrooms & 2 baths.
Large eat in kitchen and spacious living room w/balcony.
Off street parking for 2 cars and plenty of street parking.
Walking distance to Green Lake, Cowan park and not far from the UW.
EZ commute to downtown.
All utilities paid by residents
1st, last, & security deposit required.

- For more information and to schedule a viewing please contact Caroline Stack 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapmseattle.com
- Video Tour Link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ROG6yQ9FYY&feature=youtu.be
- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/f5745910a0
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- $45 application fee per adult
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2667579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5051 7th Ave NE have any available units?
5051 7th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5051 7th Ave NE have?
Some of 5051 7th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5051 7th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5051 7th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5051 7th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 5051 7th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5051 7th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 5051 7th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 5051 7th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5051 7th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5051 7th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5051 7th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5051 7th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5051 7th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5051 7th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5051 7th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beryl
1200 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
Common Summit
1722 Summit Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Decibel Apartments
301 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Packard Building
1530 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Raleigh Ridge
411 10th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Maple Leaf Flats
442 Northeast Maple Leaf Place
Seattle, WA 98115
CREW APARTMENTS
8228 Green Lake Drive North
Seattle, WA 98103
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University