5051 7th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Home in Ravenna - Built in 2013! Newer energy efficient modern home w/ 4 bedrooms & 2 baths.

Large eat in kitchen and spacious living room w/balcony.

Off street parking for 2 cars and plenty of street parking.

Walking distance to Green Lake, Cowan park and not far from the UW.

EZ commute to downtown.

All utilities paid by residents

1st, last, & security deposit required.



- For more information and to schedule a viewing please contact Caroline Stack 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapmseattle.com

- Video Tour Link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ROG6yQ9FYY&feature=youtu.be

- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/f5745910a0

- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- $45 application fee per adult

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2667579)