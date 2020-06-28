All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

5006 8th Ave NE

5006 8th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5006 8th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
media room
Beautiful classic home in GREAT location - SCHEDULE SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/9d99eff0ab
VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/JD3Jw9kN2Gs

AN OUTSTANDING PRICE for this beautiful home. We must get it rented! This is a nice home and is now a bargain to rent! Full lease available.
This charming home has gorgeous wood floors, lots of cool features and plenty of room. Cuddle up with a coffee in this sweet breakfast nook, or spread out in the open floor plan of the living room, dining room and kitchen. Three nice sized bedrooms and two bathrooms make this very comfortable living.

The location is easy on/off for commuters of all kinds. Near I-5, but also major bus routes to downtown, south Lake Union, and more! Walkscore.com rates this location as excellent for transit and paradise for walkers and bikers. It's true. Walk to the University District for cheap eats, Trader Joes, movie theaters and Wallingford! Lots of off-street parking included.Renter's liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly).Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates Please no pets.

Charming home with excellent features
Cool breakfast nook!
Open floor plan and big bright windows
Lots of off-street parking
Paradise for walkers and bikers
Outstanding public transportation
Easy commuting near I-5 entry

Renter's legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly).

VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/JD3Jw9kN2Gs
SCHEDULE SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/9d99eff0ab

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5121753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5006 8th Ave NE have any available units?
5006 8th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 5006 8th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5006 8th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5006 8th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 5006 8th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5006 8th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 5006 8th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 5006 8th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5006 8th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5006 8th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5006 8th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5006 8th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5006 8th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5006 8th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5006 8th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5006 8th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5006 8th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
