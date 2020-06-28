5006 8th Ave NE

Amenities
Beautiful classic home in GREAT location - SCHEDULE SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/9d99eff0ab
VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/JD3Jw9kN2Gs
AN OUTSTANDING PRICE for this beautiful home. We must get it rented! This is a nice home and is now a bargain to rent! Full lease available.
This charming home has gorgeous wood floors, lots of cool features and plenty of room. Cuddle up with a coffee in this sweet breakfast nook, or spread out in the open floor plan of the living room, dining room and kitchen. Three nice sized bedrooms and two bathrooms make this very comfortable living.
The location is easy on/off for commuters of all kinds. Near I-5, but also major bus routes to downtown, south Lake Union, and more! Walkscore.com rates this location as excellent for transit and paradise for walkers and bikers. It's true. Walk to the University District for cheap eats, Trader Joes, movie theaters and Wallingford! Lots of off-street parking included.Renter's liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly).Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates Please no pets.
Charming home with excellent features
Cool breakfast nook!
Open floor plan and big bright windows
Lots of off-street parking
Paradise for walkers and bikers
Outstanding public transportation
Easy commuting near I-5 entry
Renter's legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly).
VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/JD3Jw9kN2Gs
SCHEDULE SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/9d99eff0ab
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5121753)