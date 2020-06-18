4908 S Willow St. #B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony new construction garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

AVAILABLE NOW!



Upscale, new construction townhomes in the Seward Park neighborhood now available! Spacious floor plans live large w/ high ceilings & ample natural light. Beautiful chef's kitchens overlook fenced private patios. 3-4 beds, master suites, & lower level flex rooms perfect for playroom or home office. All units include A/C and washer/dryer! Private garages w/electric car charging capabilities and an abundance of storage space. 23 units now available! Very walk-able location and 22 minutes to Downtown, less than a mile from the Othello light rail with convenient access to I5 & I90!



*Photos shown are of similar unit in this same complex.



Lease Terms: 1st and 1 months rent deposit. 6+ month lease. Minimum credit score of 680. Co-signers accepted. 3:1 income ratio with verified 24 month history. No Smoking. 1 small pet under 30 lbs allowed with an additional pet rent fee of $50 a month for 1st pet and $75 for more than 1 pet.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria Notice prior to applying: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.