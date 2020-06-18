All apartments in Seattle
4908 S Willow St. #B

4908 South Willow Street · No Longer Available
Location

4908 South Willow Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Brighton

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW!

Upscale, new construction townhomes in the Seward Park neighborhood now available! Spacious floor plans live large w/ high ceilings & ample natural light. Beautiful chef's kitchens overlook fenced private patios. 3-4 beds, master suites, & lower level flex rooms perfect for playroom or home office. All units include A/C and washer/dryer! Private garages w/electric car charging capabilities and an abundance of storage space. 23 units now available! Very walk-able location and 22 minutes to Downtown, less than a mile from the Othello light rail with convenient access to I5 & I90!

*Photos shown are of similar unit in this same complex.

Lease Terms: 1st and 1 months rent deposit. 6+ month lease. Minimum credit score of 680. Co-signers accepted. 3:1 income ratio with verified 24 month history. No Smoking. 1 small pet under 30 lbs allowed with an additional pet rent fee of $50 a month for 1st pet and $75 for more than 1 pet.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria Notice prior to applying: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4908 S Willow St. #B have any available units?
4908 S Willow St. #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4908 S Willow St. #B have?
Some of 4908 S Willow St. #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4908 S Willow St. #B currently offering any rent specials?
4908 S Willow St. #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4908 S Willow St. #B pet-friendly?
No, 4908 S Willow St. #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4908 S Willow St. #B offer parking?
Yes, 4908 S Willow St. #B offers parking.
Does 4908 S Willow St. #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4908 S Willow St. #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4908 S Willow St. #B have a pool?
No, 4908 S Willow St. #B does not have a pool.
Does 4908 S Willow St. #B have accessible units?
No, 4908 S Willow St. #B does not have accessible units.
Does 4908 S Willow St. #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4908 S Willow St. #B does not have units with dishwashers.
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

