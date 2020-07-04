All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

4844 S Gazelle St

4844 South Gazelle Street · No Longer Available
Location

4844 South Gazelle Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Rainier Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pet friendly
Cozy, 2 beds, 1-baths, 860-square-foot single-family home in the neighborhood of Rainier Beach in Seattle.

The clean, unfurnished interior features hardwood floor, gray painted walls, flush/recessed lights, and walk-in closet.

The spacious kitchen offers plenty of storage with shaker-style cabinets with smooth white granite countertop, eat-in counter build into the wall, under-mount sink beneath a wide sliding glass window in a white frame, and appliances like a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave.

The bathroom has a bathtub and shower combo partitioned by a curtain, gray/marble-like tiles on the wall, and a shaker-style cabinet sink. There is also a bonus room, in-unit washer and dryer, and a forced-air heating system.

The exterior features a deck and yard perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests

The property is near parks and easily accessible to public transportation.

On-street parking is available.

Pets and smoking is prohibited on the property.

Tenants responsibilities are water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, and landscaping.

Nearby Parks: Feltcher Place, Chinook Beach Park, Benefit Playground, and Beer Sheva Park.

Nearby Schools:
Emerson Elementary School 0.58 mile 6/10
The New School At South Shore - 0.79 mile 4/10
Rainier View 0.99 mile 8/10
Wing Luke Elementary School - 1.4 mile 5/10

Bus lines:
107 - 0.0 mile
106 - 0.3 mile
7 - 0.5 mile
987 - 0.5 mile

Rail Lines:
Link light rail - 0.8 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5178400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4844 S Gazelle St have any available units?
4844 S Gazelle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4844 S Gazelle St have?
Some of 4844 S Gazelle St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4844 S Gazelle St currently offering any rent specials?
4844 S Gazelle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4844 S Gazelle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4844 S Gazelle St is pet friendly.
Does 4844 S Gazelle St offer parking?
No, 4844 S Gazelle St does not offer parking.
Does 4844 S Gazelle St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4844 S Gazelle St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4844 S Gazelle St have a pool?
No, 4844 S Gazelle St does not have a pool.
Does 4844 S Gazelle St have accessible units?
No, 4844 S Gazelle St does not have accessible units.
Does 4844 S Gazelle St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4844 S Gazelle St has units with dishwashers.

