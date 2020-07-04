4844 S Gazelle St

Amenities
Cozy, 2 beds, 1-baths, 860-square-foot single-family home in the neighborhood of Rainier Beach in Seattle.
The clean, unfurnished interior features hardwood floor, gray painted walls, flush/recessed lights, and walk-in closet.
The spacious kitchen offers plenty of storage with shaker-style cabinets with smooth white granite countertop, eat-in counter build into the wall, under-mount sink beneath a wide sliding glass window in a white frame, and appliances like a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave.
The bathroom has a bathtub and shower combo partitioned by a curtain, gray/marble-like tiles on the wall, and a shaker-style cabinet sink. There is also a bonus room, in-unit washer and dryer, and a forced-air heating system.
The exterior features a deck and yard perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests
The property is near parks and easily accessible to public transportation.
On-street parking is available.
Pets and smoking is prohibited on the property.
Tenants responsibilities are water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, and landscaping.
Nearby Parks: Feltcher Place, Chinook Beach Park, Benefit Playground, and Beer Sheva Park.
Nearby Schools:
Emerson Elementary School 0.58 mile 6/10
The New School At South Shore - 0.79 mile 4/10
Rainier View 0.99 mile 8/10
Wing Luke Elementary School - 1.4 mile 5/10
Bus lines:
107 - 0.0 mile
106 - 0.3 mile
7 - 0.5 mile
987 - 0.5 mile
Rail Lines:
Link light rail - 0.8 mile
(RLNE5178400)