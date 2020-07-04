4844 S Gazelle St

Amenities

Cozy, 2 beds, 1-baths, 860-square-foot single-family home in the neighborhood of Rainier Beach in Seattle.



The clean, unfurnished interior features hardwood floor, gray painted walls, flush/recessed lights, and walk-in closet.



The spacious kitchen offers plenty of storage with shaker-style cabinets with smooth white granite countertop, eat-in counter build into the wall, under-mount sink beneath a wide sliding glass window in a white frame, and appliances like a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave.



The bathroom has a bathtub and shower combo partitioned by a curtain, gray/marble-like tiles on the wall, and a shaker-style cabinet sink. There is also a bonus room, in-unit washer and dryer, and a forced-air heating system.



The exterior features a deck and yard perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests



The property is near parks and easily accessible to public transportation.



On-street parking is available.



Pets and smoking is prohibited on the property.



Tenants responsibilities are water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, and landscaping.



Nearby Parks: Feltcher Place, Chinook Beach Park, Benefit Playground, and Beer Sheva Park.



Nearby Schools:

Emerson Elementary School 0.58 mile 6/10

The New School At South Shore - 0.79 mile 4/10

Rainier View 0.99 mile 8/10

Wing Luke Elementary School - 1.4 mile 5/10



Bus lines:

107 - 0.0 mile

106 - 0.3 mile

7 - 0.5 mile

987 - 0.5 mile



Rail Lines:

Link light rail - 0.8 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5178400)