Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

4838 S Chicago St unit H

4838 South Chicago Street · No Longer Available
Location

4838 South Chicago Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Brighton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright spacious Townhouse in Brighton Beach - Come see this 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse with an additional office! There is an office downstairs with a Washer and dryer and private one car garage. The second floor is an open concept with living room, half bath, and kitchen with modern finishes and a balcony. Two bedrooms and the full bath are located on the third floor. This is a really nice space to rent!

Available now
Tenant pays all utilities
No pets
No smoking

Rental application: non-refundable $42/person
Security deposit: One month's rent minus application fees.

Questions? Contact Property Manager Randy Kitchens (425)988-4425, text is preferred. Email: randy@northpacificproperties.com

(RLNE4951477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4838 S Chicago St unit H have any available units?
4838 S Chicago St unit H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4838 S Chicago St unit H currently offering any rent specials?
4838 S Chicago St unit H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4838 S Chicago St unit H pet-friendly?
No, 4838 S Chicago St unit H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4838 S Chicago St unit H offer parking?
Yes, 4838 S Chicago St unit H offers parking.
Does 4838 S Chicago St unit H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4838 S Chicago St unit H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4838 S Chicago St unit H have a pool?
No, 4838 S Chicago St unit H does not have a pool.
Does 4838 S Chicago St unit H have accessible units?
No, 4838 S Chicago St unit H does not have accessible units.
Does 4838 S Chicago St unit H have units with dishwashers?
No, 4838 S Chicago St unit H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4838 S Chicago St unit H have units with air conditioning?
No, 4838 S Chicago St unit H does not have units with air conditioning.
