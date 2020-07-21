Amenities

4835 S Kenyon St Available 02/01/20 Incredible remodeled rambler available for rent in a convenient location! - Gorgeously Remodeled 4 bed 2 bath rambler that is only minutes to DT Seattle. New kitchen boasts new cabinets, quartz counters, marble herringbone backsplash, & SS appliances. Elegant new flooring greets you as you enter this open light filled home. Both full baths fully redone w/custom tile work & new vanities. Covered rear deck is complete w/recessed LED lights, T&G woodwork, & access from master! Brand new siding and vinyl windows! Fully fenced back yard with astroturf and a new Samsung washer and dryer with custom blinds. 500 sqft Shed for storage in the back of the house. Only few blocks from Light Rail, Pritchard Beach, Seward Park and bus lines!!



Application fee is $43/person nonrefundable. Anyone 18+ years old must apply.

Tenant pays all utilities



Dogs Case by case

Cats no

No smoking

Ice maker on refrigerator is not working.



https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



Questions? Contact Property Manager Randy Kitchens (425)988-4425. (randy@northpacificproperties.com)



No Cats Allowed



