All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4835 S Kenyon St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4835 S Kenyon St
Last updated January 26 2020 at 1:00 PM

4835 S Kenyon St

4835 South Kenyon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4835 South Kenyon Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Dunlap

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ice maker
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4835 S Kenyon St Available 02/01/20 Incredible remodeled rambler available for rent in a convenient location! - Gorgeously Remodeled 4 bed 2 bath rambler that is only minutes to DT Seattle. New kitchen boasts new cabinets, quartz counters, marble herringbone backsplash, & SS appliances. Elegant new flooring greets you as you enter this open light filled home. Both full baths fully redone w/custom tile work & new vanities. Covered rear deck is complete w/recessed LED lights, T&G woodwork, & access from master! Brand new siding and vinyl windows! Fully fenced back yard with astroturf and a new Samsung washer and dryer with custom blinds. 500 sqft Shed for storage in the back of the house. Only few blocks from Light Rail, Pritchard Beach, Seward Park and bus lines!!

Application fee is $43/person nonrefundable. Anyone 18+ years old must apply.
Tenant pays all utilities

Dogs Case by case
Cats no
No smoking
Ice maker on refrigerator is not working.

https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

Questions? Contact Property Manager Randy Kitchens (425)988-4425. (randy@northpacificproperties.com)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5455253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4835 S Kenyon St have any available units?
4835 S Kenyon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4835 S Kenyon St have?
Some of 4835 S Kenyon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4835 S Kenyon St currently offering any rent specials?
4835 S Kenyon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4835 S Kenyon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4835 S Kenyon St is pet friendly.
Does 4835 S Kenyon St offer parking?
No, 4835 S Kenyon St does not offer parking.
Does 4835 S Kenyon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4835 S Kenyon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4835 S Kenyon St have a pool?
No, 4835 S Kenyon St does not have a pool.
Does 4835 S Kenyon St have accessible units?
No, 4835 S Kenyon St does not have accessible units.
Does 4835 S Kenyon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4835 S Kenyon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Assembly118
4200 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
Avalon Belltown Towers
210 Wall Street
Seattle, WA 98121
The Heights on Capitol Hill
130 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
The Edge
500 13th Ave
Seattle, WA 98102
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way
Seattle, WA 98125
The Nolo
520 Occidental Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
View at Bitter Lake
13410 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
708 Uptown
708 6th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University