Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

4802 42nd Ave SW

4802 42nd Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4802 42nd Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Fairmount Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
coffee bar
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4802 42nd Ave SW Available 08/15/19 Beautiful Eco Friendly 2bd 2bath West Seattle Townhome! - Don't Miss this urban home in the heart of W. Seattle! Modern townhome w/ loft-style contemporary design Views of the Puget Sound. Eco-friendly materials on 3 levels of modern joy. Chef's kitchen w/ Richlite countertops, stainless apps, eucalyptus cabinets & Thermador gas range, Bamboo & carpeted floors and fresh paint throughout. The Interior top floor is the master & walk-in closet. Stone shower floor, limestone tile w/ radiant heat. There are views of the Cascades & City from your Large deck. 1 block from California Ave were you will find shopping, restaurants, Coffee shops and farmers market on Saturdays. Just right out your door are all major bus lines. With a walking score of 95 this is a must see.

Nearby schools include Hope Lutheran School, Holy Rosary School and St Christopher Academy. The closest grocery stores are Safeway, Quality Food Center and West Seattle Farmers Market. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Uptown Espresso and Bakery Nouveau. Nearby restaurants include, Pho Than Brothers and Ovio Bistro. Plaza, Fauntleroy Place and Fairmount Park.

(RLNE4505470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

