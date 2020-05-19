4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 403

Amenities

on-site laundry clubhouse microwave internet access range refrigerator

Swing by 4730 20th Ave NE (2 blocks UW North of Campus) Monday - Saturday between 10am - 5pm or Sundays from 11am to 3pm for a tour of our properties and some refreshments from now until October 1!

Ask about our referral leasing special!



Applications are currently FREE! Apply today with no obligation: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/R6Nq/



Book a Tour Here: https://offcampustours.youcanbook.me



Conveniently located 2 blocks from the UW!



Rents range from $875-925 per month

$50 utility fee covers all utilities!

WiFi is FREE!



Every apartment includes a refrigerator, microwave, kitchen cabinetry and countertops, twin bed frame and desk. There is a shared full kitchen, laundry and TV lounge on the 1st floor of the building. First and last month's rent and a $500 refundable security deposit are required upon move in. A payment equal to one month's rent is required to reserve a unit in advance (this amount goes toward the balance at move in).



You can find photos, a YouTube video tour and the application on our website at offcampusresidences.com.