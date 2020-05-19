All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 21 2019 at 12:19 AM

4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 403

4743 21st Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

4743 21st Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

on-site laundry
clubhouse
microwave
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
internet access
Swing by 4730 20th Ave NE (2 blocks UW North of Campus) Monday - Saturday between 10am - 5pm or Sundays from 11am to 3pm for a tour of our properties and some refreshments from now until October 1!
Ask about our referral leasing special!

Applications are currently FREE! Apply today with no obligation: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/R6Nq/

Book a Tour Here: https://offcampustours.youcanbook.me

Conveniently located 2 blocks from the UW!

Rents range from $875-925 per month
$50 utility fee covers all utilities!
WiFi is FREE!

Every apartment includes a refrigerator, microwave, kitchen cabinetry and countertops, twin bed frame and desk. There is a shared full kitchen, laundry and TV lounge on the 1st floor of the building. First and last month's rent and a $500 refundable security deposit are required upon move in. A payment equal to one month's rent is required to reserve a unit in advance (this amount goes toward the balance at move in).

You can find photos, a YouTube video tour and the application on our website at offcampusresidences.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 403 have any available units?
4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 403 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 403 have?
Some of 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 403's amenities include on-site laundry, clubhouse, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 403 currently offering any rent specials?
4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 403 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 403 pet-friendly?
No, 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 403 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 403 offer parking?
No, 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 403 does not offer parking.
Does 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 403 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 403 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 403 have a pool?
No, 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 403 does not have a pool.
Does 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 403 have accessible units?
No, 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 403 does not have accessible units.
Does 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 403 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 403 does not have units with dishwashers.
