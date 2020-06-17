Amenities
Laurelhurst. 2 bed. Near Childrens Hospital. - 4738-47th Ave NE, Seattle WA 98105. Laurelhurst. Near Childrens Hospital. 2 bed 1 bath. 1160 square feet. Built 1940s. Recently remodeled. All original hardwood floors. Leaded glass front door. Chandelier. No carpets. Gas heart and hot water. Thermopane windows. Pedestal sink in bath room. Some Stainless Steel appliances. Counter top microwave. Washer/Dryer. Wood blinds and sheer curtains. Large backyard. Wood fireplace. Built in shelves in living room.
Street parking.
Close to Children Hospital. 10 blocks to Burke Gilman Trail. Sandpoint Way.
Approximate room sizes: Living room 20 ft. by 20 ft. Dining area 15 ft. by 10 ft. First bedroom 15 ft. by 10 ft. with 6 ft. by 3 ft. closet. Second bedroom [very long] 25 ft by 9 ft. Mud room 8 ft by 8 ft.
Available: Feb. 18, 2019. No Smoking. One year lease.
WE DO NOT ACCEPT COMPREHENSIVE REUSABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS
Applications: $45 per adult over 18 years old. Available via http://www.wpirealestate.com/resource/apply.
Directions: I-5. Exit # 169. East on NE 45h St. Left on 47 Ave NE. House on right in Laurelhurst neighborhood.
Move in funds: [Not more that 2 times the rent of $2,595.00 or $5,190.00]
First Months Rent $2,595.00
Last Months Rent [Spread in 1/6 increments of $432.50] $432.50
Security Deposit [Spread in 1/6 increments of $432.50] $432.50
Screen fee $45.00 [$45 per adult] $45.00
TOTAL $3,505.00 [with good credit]
Contact: Roger Schiess Cell: (206)-715-0286 Email: rschiess@wpirealestate.com
WPI Real Estate Services, Inc.
9500 Roosevelt Way NE, Ste 100
Seattle, WA 98115
All property information in this ad is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
