All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4738 47TH Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4738 47TH Ave NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4738 47TH Ave NE

4738 47th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4738 47th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Laurelhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Laurelhurst. 2 bed. Near Childrens Hospital. - 4738-47th Ave NE, Seattle WA 98105. Laurelhurst. Near Childrens Hospital. 2 bed 1 bath. 1160 square feet. Built 1940s. Recently remodeled. All original hardwood floors. Leaded glass front door. Chandelier. No carpets. Gas heart and hot water. Thermopane windows. Pedestal sink in bath room. Some Stainless Steel appliances. Counter top microwave. Washer/Dryer. Wood blinds and sheer curtains. Large backyard. Wood fireplace. Built in shelves in living room.
Street parking.

Close to Children Hospital. 10 blocks to Burke Gilman Trail. Sandpoint Way.

Approximate room sizes: Living room 20 ft. by 20 ft. Dining area 15 ft. by 10 ft. First bedroom 15 ft. by 10 ft. with 6 ft. by 3 ft. closet. Second bedroom [very long] 25 ft by 9 ft. Mud room 8 ft by 8 ft.

Available: Feb. 18, 2019. No Smoking. One year lease.

WE DO NOT ACCEPT COMPREHENSIVE REUSABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS

Applications: $45 per adult over 18 years old. Available via http://www.wpirealestate.com/resource/apply.

Directions: I-5. Exit # 169. East on NE 45h St. Left on 47 Ave NE. House on right in Laurelhurst neighborhood.

Move in funds: [Not more that 2 times the rent of $2,595.00 or $5,190.00]
First Months Rent $2,595.00
Last Months Rent [Spread in 1/6 increments of $432.50] $432.50
Security Deposit [Spread in 1/6 increments of $432.50] $432.50
Screen fee $45.00 [$45 per adult] $45.00
TOTAL $3,505.00 [with good credit]

Contact: Roger Schiess Cell: (206)-715-0286 Email: rschiess@wpirealestate.com

WPI Real Estate Services, Inc.
9500 Roosevelt Way NE, Ste 100
Seattle, WA 98115

All property information in this ad is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

(RLNE4710373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4738 47TH Ave NE have any available units?
4738 47TH Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4738 47TH Ave NE have?
Some of 4738 47TH Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4738 47TH Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4738 47TH Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4738 47TH Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 4738 47TH Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4738 47TH Ave NE offer parking?
No, 4738 47TH Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 4738 47TH Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4738 47TH Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4738 47TH Ave NE have a pool?
No, 4738 47TH Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4738 47TH Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4738 47TH Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4738 47TH Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4738 47TH Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1404 Boylston
1404 Boylston Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Cypress
120 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Summit at Madison Park
1819 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Eastlake Flats
2820 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Urbana
1501 NW 56th St
Seattle, WA 98107
Metro on First
215 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Puget Vista
411 West Republican Street
Seattle, WA 98119
AMLI Arc
1800 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University