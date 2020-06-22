All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 205
Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:24 PM

4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 205

4735 21st Ave NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4735 21st Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

on-site laundry
clubhouse
microwave
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
internet access
Coveniently located 2 blocks from the UW!

Rents range from $800-925 per month
$50 utility fee covers all utilities!
WiFi is FREE!

Every apartment includes a refrigerator, microwave, kitchen cabinetry and counter tops, twin bed frame and desk. There is a shared full kitchen, laundry and TV lounge on the 1st floor of the building. First and last month's rent and a $500 refundable security deposit are required upon move in. A payment equal to one month's rent is required to reserve a unit in advance (this amount goes toward the balance at move in).

You can find photos, a YouTube video tour and the application on our website at offcampusresidences.com.

Book a tour at: https://offcampustours.youcanbook.me

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 205 have any available units?
4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 205 have?
Some of 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 205's amenities include on-site laundry, clubhouse, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 205 currently offering any rent specials?
4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 205 pet-friendly?
No, 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 205 offer parking?
No, 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 205 does not offer parking.
Does 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 205 have a pool?
No, 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 205 does not have a pool.
Does 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 205 have accessible units?
No, 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Commons at Ballard
5601 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
St. James Tower
920 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
HANA
101 6th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Prescott
3920 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Decibel Apartments
301 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Willow Court Apartment Homes
6901 Delridge Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
Lawrence Lofts
1818 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University