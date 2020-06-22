4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 205

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry internet access

Coveniently located 2 blocks from the UW!



Rents range from $800-925 per month

$50 utility fee covers all utilities!

WiFi is FREE!



Every apartment includes a refrigerator, microwave, kitchen cabinetry and counter tops, twin bed frame and desk. There is a shared full kitchen, laundry and TV lounge on the 1st floor of the building. First and last month's rent and a $500 refundable security deposit are required upon move in. A payment equal to one month's rent is required to reserve a unit in advance (this amount goes toward the balance at move in).



You can find photos, a YouTube video tour and the application on our website at offcampusresidences.com.



Book a tour at: https://offcampustours.youcanbook.me