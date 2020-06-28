All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:13 PM

4725 S Lucile St

4725 South Lucile Street · No Longer Available
Location

4725 South Lucile Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Hillman City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Newly remodeled home - Property Id: 150509

New kitchen, bathroom, and floors. Close to Seward Park, bus lines, and the light rail. The back deck has new boards, rails, and stairs. Off street parking in the paved backyard. Great outdoor space to have summer BBQs. Washer/dryer, dishwasher, and new gas furnace. The basement is dry and is a good 850 sq-ft. storage area. First, last, and security deposit required (security deposit can be paid in installments). You pay the utilities: Electricity, Garbage/Water, and natural gas. Application fee is paid directly to the online service.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150509p
Property Id 150509

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5122299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4725 S Lucile St have any available units?
4725 S Lucile St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4725 S Lucile St have?
Some of 4725 S Lucile St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4725 S Lucile St currently offering any rent specials?
4725 S Lucile St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4725 S Lucile St pet-friendly?
No, 4725 S Lucile St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4725 S Lucile St offer parking?
Yes, 4725 S Lucile St offers parking.
Does 4725 S Lucile St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4725 S Lucile St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4725 S Lucile St have a pool?
No, 4725 S Lucile St does not have a pool.
Does 4725 S Lucile St have accessible units?
No, 4725 S Lucile St does not have accessible units.
Does 4725 S Lucile St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4725 S Lucile St has units with dishwashers.
