4725 S Lucile St

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Newly remodeled home



New kitchen, bathroom, and floors. Close to Seward Park, bus lines, and the light rail. The back deck has new boards, rails, and stairs. Off street parking in the paved backyard. Great outdoor space to have summer BBQs. Washer/dryer, dishwasher, and new gas furnace. The basement is dry and is a good 850 sq-ft. storage area. First, last, and security deposit required (security deposit can be paid in installments). You pay the utilities: Electricity, Garbage/Water, and natural gas. Application fee is paid directly to the online service.

Property Id 150509



No Pets Allowed



