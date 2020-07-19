4722 S Mead St

Amenities

Completely remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath. Conveniently located just 2 blocks from great stores and restaurants in Hillman City, 8 blocks from vibrant Columbia City! All stainless appliances, granite countertops and beautiful cabinets. Large island for additional workspace. Bright and sunny living room, formal dining room. Two generous sized bedrooms on main floor, 3rd bedroom is loft-style, plus bonus loft space. Washer and Dryer included. Convenient half bath off kitchen. Large back yard.



YEAR BUILT: 1951



SCHOOLS

Elementary: Graham Hill | Middle/Jr High: Alki Kurose | High: Rainier Beach



APPLIANCES

Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer



PARKING

Street



HEATING

Gas



UTILITIES INCLUDED

No Utilities Included



LEASE DETAILS

12 Month or greater with approval



STANDARD DEPOSIT

Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2195. We may ask for last month?s rent based on income, credit score, or background check results.



PET POLICY

? Pets not allowed



