Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4722 S Mead St

4722 South Mead Street · No Longer Available
Location

4722 South Mead Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Hillman City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3d3170b0f4 ----
Completely remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath. Conveniently located just 2 blocks from great stores and restaurants in Hillman City, 8 blocks from vibrant Columbia City! All stainless appliances, granite countertops and beautiful cabinets. Large island for additional workspace. Bright and sunny living room, formal dining room. Two generous sized bedrooms on main floor, 3rd bedroom is loft-style, plus bonus loft space. Washer and Dryer included. Convenient half bath off kitchen. Large back yard.

YEAR BUILT: 1951

SCHOOLS
Elementary: Graham Hill | Middle/Jr High: Alki Kurose | High: Rainier Beach

APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer

PARKING
Street

HEATING
Gas

UTILITIES INCLUDED
No Utilities Included

LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval

STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2195. We may ask for last month?s rent based on income, credit score, or background check results.

PET POLICY
? Pets not allowed

EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4722 S Mead St have any available units?
4722 S Mead St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4722 S Mead St have?
Some of 4722 S Mead St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4722 S Mead St currently offering any rent specials?
4722 S Mead St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4722 S Mead St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4722 S Mead St is pet friendly.
Does 4722 S Mead St offer parking?
Yes, 4722 S Mead St offers parking.
Does 4722 S Mead St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4722 S Mead St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4722 S Mead St have a pool?
No, 4722 S Mead St does not have a pool.
Does 4722 S Mead St have accessible units?
No, 4722 S Mead St does not have accessible units.
Does 4722 S Mead St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4722 S Mead St has units with dishwashers.
