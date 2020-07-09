All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4721 University View Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4721 University View Pl NE
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:49 PM

4721 University View Pl NE

4721 University View Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4721 University View Place Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Ravenna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Available 09/01/20 University Village Home - Property Id: 284648

Available 9/1/20 Conveniently located in the exclusive, sought-after Bryant, this warm, sweet home with modern conveniences, sits on top of U Village oversees Space Needle (seasonal) and Lake Union. Less than a mile from UW, buses, and Link Light Rail enable a full function TOD lifestyle. Steps from Burke-Gilman Trail!

3 bedrooms on the main level, a newly finished 4th in the basement also great for office/gym. Kitchen & nook lead to viewing deck, back yard. Hardwood floor, vintage characters throughout main level. Grassy front & back yard for outdoor activities and BBQ. Within service area of all grocery/food-delivery apps. Carport, street parking, large storage and yard maintenance included, utilities are not. No smoking, no pet. Last+1 mo deposit due on signing. 1-year lease.
Screening fees, credit score 720 also applicable co-signers. Sorry, will not accept comprehensive reusable screening reports. Please email for virtual tour and details.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284648
Property Id 284648

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5801876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4721 University View Pl NE have any available units?
4721 University View Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4721 University View Pl NE have?
Some of 4721 University View Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4721 University View Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
4721 University View Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 University View Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 4721 University View Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4721 University View Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 4721 University View Pl NE offers parking.
Does 4721 University View Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4721 University View Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 University View Pl NE have a pool?
No, 4721 University View Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 4721 University View Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 4721 University View Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 University View Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4721 University View Pl NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rianna
810 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
One Lakefront
1287 Westlake Ave North
Seattle, WA 98109
Summit at Madison Park
1819 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Vive
1516 NW 51st St
Seattle, WA 98107
Excelsior Apartments
1535 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Maple Leaf Flats
442 Northeast Maple Leaf Place
Seattle, WA 98115
Rivet Apartment Homes
1201 Mercer St
Seattle, WA 98109
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University