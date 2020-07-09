4721 University View Pl NE

Amenities

Available 09/01/20 University Village Home - Property Id: 284648



Available 9/1/20 Conveniently located in the exclusive, sought-after Bryant, this warm, sweet home with modern conveniences, sits on top of U Village oversees Space Needle (seasonal) and Lake Union. Less than a mile from UW, buses, and Link Light Rail enable a full function TOD lifestyle. Steps from Burke-Gilman Trail!



3 bedrooms on the main level, a newly finished 4th in the basement also great for office/gym. Kitchen & nook lead to viewing deck, back yard. Hardwood floor, vintage characters throughout main level. Grassy front & back yard for outdoor activities and BBQ. Within service area of all grocery/food-delivery apps. Carport, street parking, large storage and yard maintenance included, utilities are not. No smoking, no pet. Last+1 mo deposit due on signing. 1-year lease.

Screening fees, credit score 720 also applicable co-signers. Sorry, will not accept comprehensive reusable screening reports. Please email for virtual tour and details.

No Pets Allowed



