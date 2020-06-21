All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4535 41st Avenue Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4535 41st Avenue Southwest
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:39 AM

4535 41st Avenue Southwest

4535 41st Avenue Southwest · (206) 429-4583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Genesee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4535 41st Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Genesee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1070 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Be in the center of it all! If you like to be where the action is, look no further! Located in exciting Alaska Junction, this 3-story townhome is just steps from EVERYTHING.

With lots of large windows, and a soft, neutral color palette, this hidden gem is awash in natural light. Vaulted ceilings and generous use of recessed lighting ensures year-round brightness, and the open concept floor plan creates a spacious, wide-open atmosphere.

Treat your guests to a feast from the efficient, well-appointed kitchen or just sample the endless neighborhood options. Head out to play in the trendy Alaska Junction neighborhood just steps from your front door! Enjoy superb dining choices, exciting entertainment opportunities, and great amenities. When you’re done, bring the crowd back to gather around the gorgeous gas fireplace for long evenings of cozy conversation.

As your day winds down, retreat to your peaceful top floor master bedroom complete with a Juliet Balcony and mountain views. The top floor full bath features a custom tiled tub/shower surround and offers the perfect place to relax away the day.

Close to parks, and all West Seattle has to offer. Easy access to freeways and Downtown Seattle for trouble-free commutes.

FEATURES:

• 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in 1,070 sf of fresh, easy living!
• Territorial and mountain views
• Glass panel front door, and large windows for plenty of natural light
• Generous recessed lighting for year-round brightness
• Hardwoods, slate tile, and plush new carpet throughout
• Open concept floor plan – perfect for entertaining!
• Spacious, well-appointed kitchen w/ tons of cabinets and rare walk-in pantry
• Granite slab counters
• Stainless steel appliances, including NATURAL GAS RANGE
• Convenient, roomy Granite Breakfast bar
• Spacious living/dining area w/ slate tiled gas fireplace and custom built-ins
• Bright powder room on main level for guests
• Master bedroom w/ Juliet Balcony and views on top floor
• Top Floor Full Bath w/custom tiled tub/shower surround
• Bright, spacious Full Bath on entry level
• Extra ground level bedroom w/private deck – maybe your at-home office?
• Separate laundry on entry level complete w/ front loading washer and dryer
• Private fully-fenced tiled courtyard
• Efficient radiant wall heating
• Additional secure outdoor storage
• Designated parking space
• Walk Score = 95: This area is a walker’s paradise – daily errands do not require a car.

Pets on case-by-case basis and subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,625, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,625, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4535 41st Avenue Southwest have any available units?
4535 41st Avenue Southwest has a unit available for $2,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4535 41st Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 4535 41st Avenue Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4535 41st Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
4535 41st Avenue Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4535 41st Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4535 41st Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 4535 41st Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 4535 41st Avenue Southwest does offer parking.
Does 4535 41st Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4535 41st Avenue Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4535 41st Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 4535 41st Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 4535 41st Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 4535 41st Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4535 41st Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4535 41st Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4535 41st Avenue Southwest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1404 Boylston
1404 Boylston Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Vantage Park Apartments
1011 E Terrace St
Seattle, WA 98122
Zephyr
200 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Circa Green Lake
6900 E Green Lake Way N
Seattle, WA 98115
Greenlake Terrace
7415 5th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98115
The Shelby
2201 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
2900 on First Apartments
2900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
The Chloe Apartments
1408 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity