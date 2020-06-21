4535 41st Avenue Southwest

Amenities

Be in the center of it all! If you like to be where the action is, look no further! Located in exciting Alaska Junction, this 3-story townhome is just steps from EVERYTHING.



With lots of large windows, and a soft, neutral color palette, this hidden gem is awash in natural light. Vaulted ceilings and generous use of recessed lighting ensures year-round brightness, and the open concept floor plan creates a spacious, wide-open atmosphere.



Treat your guests to a feast from the efficient, well-appointed kitchen or just sample the endless neighborhood options. Head out to play in the trendy Alaska Junction neighborhood just steps from your front door! Enjoy superb dining choices, exciting entertainment opportunities, and great amenities. When you’re done, bring the crowd back to gather around the gorgeous gas fireplace for long evenings of cozy conversation.



As your day winds down, retreat to your peaceful top floor master bedroom complete with a Juliet Balcony and mountain views. The top floor full bath features a custom tiled tub/shower surround and offers the perfect place to relax away the day.



Close to parks, and all West Seattle has to offer. Easy access to freeways and Downtown Seattle for trouble-free commutes.



FEATURES:



• 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in 1,070 sf of fresh, easy living!

• Territorial and mountain views

• Glass panel front door, and large windows for plenty of natural light

• Generous recessed lighting for year-round brightness

• Hardwoods, slate tile, and plush new carpet throughout

• Open concept floor plan – perfect for entertaining!

• Spacious, well-appointed kitchen w/ tons of cabinets and rare walk-in pantry

• Granite slab counters

• Stainless steel appliances, including NATURAL GAS RANGE

• Convenient, roomy Granite Breakfast bar

• Spacious living/dining area w/ slate tiled gas fireplace and custom built-ins

• Bright powder room on main level for guests

• Master bedroom w/ Juliet Balcony and views on top floor

• Top Floor Full Bath w/custom tiled tub/shower surround

• Bright, spacious Full Bath on entry level

• Extra ground level bedroom w/private deck – maybe your at-home office?

• Separate laundry on entry level complete w/ front loading washer and dryer

• Private fully-fenced tiled courtyard

• Efficient radiant wall heating

• Additional secure outdoor storage

• Designated parking space

• Walk Score = 95: This area is a walker’s paradise – daily errands do not require a car.



Pets on case-by-case basis and subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,625, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,625, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

