4524 Orcas St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4524 Orcas St

4524 South Orcas Street · No Longer Available
Location

4524 South Orcas Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Hillman City

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Nov 26th.

Option to lease until April 30, 2019.

Option to be furnished or not ($100 discount on rent available unfurnished).

Option to include utilities (WSG, Electric, Gas) in rent for additional $400/mo.

2 beds / 1 bath. Very open concept. Great updated yard (no maintenance necessary). Dishwasher, W/D in unit.

Right next to 7 bus line. Walking distance to light rail station. Walking distance to Columbia City, Seward Park. 15 minute drive to downtown/SLU. Coffee shops and activities right around the corner. 89 Walking Score!

Dogs and cats ok with extra $500 deposit.

Security/Cleaning deposit $1500 (1/2 refundable).

Deposit and 1st months rent due at signing. Application fee of $40.

Move In Qualification
-Annual Household Income of $65k+
-At least 2 years of employment or offer letter
-No history of Evictions in the past 4 years

Amazon, UW, University of Washington, Capitol Hill, Downtown Seattle, SLU, Seatac, Airport, Columbia City, Seward Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4524 Orcas St have any available units?
4524 Orcas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4524 Orcas St have?
Some of 4524 Orcas St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4524 Orcas St currently offering any rent specials?
4524 Orcas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 Orcas St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4524 Orcas St is pet friendly.
Does 4524 Orcas St offer parking?
No, 4524 Orcas St does not offer parking.
Does 4524 Orcas St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4524 Orcas St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 Orcas St have a pool?
No, 4524 Orcas St does not have a pool.
Does 4524 Orcas St have accessible units?
No, 4524 Orcas St does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 Orcas St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4524 Orcas St has units with dishwashers.
