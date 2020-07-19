4524 Orcas St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Nov 26th.



Option to lease until April 30, 2019.



Option to be furnished or not ($100 discount on rent available unfurnished).



Option to include utilities (WSG, Electric, Gas) in rent for additional $400/mo.



2 beds / 1 bath. Very open concept. Great updated yard (no maintenance necessary). Dishwasher, W/D in unit.



Right next to 7 bus line. Walking distance to light rail station. Walking distance to Columbia City, Seward Park. 15 minute drive to downtown/SLU. Coffee shops and activities right around the corner. 89 Walking Score!



Dogs and cats ok with extra $500 deposit.



Security/Cleaning deposit $1500 (1/2 refundable).



Deposit and 1st months rent due at signing. Application fee of $40.



Move In Qualification

-Annual Household Income of $65k+

-At least 2 years of employment or offer letter

-No history of Evictions in the past 4 years



