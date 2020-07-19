4524 Orcas St

Amenities
Available Nov 26th.
Option to lease until April 30, 2019.
Option to be furnished or not ($100 discount on rent available unfurnished).
Option to include utilities (WSG, Electric, Gas) in rent for additional $400/mo.
2 beds / 1 bath. Very open concept. Great updated yard (no maintenance necessary). Dishwasher, W/D in unit.
Right next to 7 bus line. Walking distance to light rail station. Walking distance to Columbia City, Seward Park. 15 minute drive to downtown/SLU. Coffee shops and activities right around the corner. 89 Walking Score!
Dogs and cats ok with extra $500 deposit.
Security/Cleaning deposit $1500 (1/2 refundable).
Deposit and 1st months rent due at signing. Application fee of $40.
Move In Qualification
-Annual Household Income of $65k+
-At least 2 years of employment or offer letter
-No history of Evictions in the past 4 years
Amazon, UW, University of Washington, Capitol Hill, Downtown Seattle, SLU, Seatac, Airport, Columbia City, Seward Park