Last updated June 13 2020

4511 40th Avenue North East 1/2

4511 40th Avenue Northeast · (206) 286-1100
Location

4511 40th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Laurelhurst

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Newly renovated 1bd/1bth apartment located in the coveted Laurelhurst neighborhood! The apartment is located directly across the street from Children's Hospital making it a great location for UW students, hospital staff members, etc! Unit comes with dining room, huge walk in closet and linen closet! Close to University Village and a variety of hip restaurants, shopping centers and recreational facilities! Across the street from the 65 bus line which takes you right down to UW! 12 month lease. Up to 2 cats allowed, no dogs, $250 refundable pet deposit. No smoking. Covered Parking $50 per month. Video Tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/hh883vel9z1nxf1/4511.5%20-%20Video%20Tour.MP4?dl=0 Applications, leases and receiving keys can all be done online and contactless! Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards -1 bedroom -1 bathroom - New carpet - Covered Parking $50/month - W/S/G included, tenants pay electricity - 12 Month lease - Up to 2 Cats/no dogs + $250 refundable pet deposit Our goal at Seattle Property Management is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates - A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4511 40th Avenue North East 1/2 have any available units?
4511 40th Avenue North East 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4511 40th Avenue North East 1/2 have?
Some of 4511 40th Avenue North East 1/2's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4511 40th Avenue North East 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
4511 40th Avenue North East 1/2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4511 40th Avenue North East 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4511 40th Avenue North East 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 4511 40th Avenue North East 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 4511 40th Avenue North East 1/2 does offer parking.
Does 4511 40th Avenue North East 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4511 40th Avenue North East 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4511 40th Avenue North East 1/2 have a pool?
Yes, 4511 40th Avenue North East 1/2 has a pool.
Does 4511 40th Avenue North East 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 4511 40th Avenue North East 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4511 40th Avenue North East 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4511 40th Avenue North East 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
