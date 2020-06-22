4511 40th Avenue North East 1/2

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool

Newly renovated 1bd/1bth apartment located in the coveted Laurelhurst neighborhood! The apartment is located directly across the street from Children's Hospital making it a great location for UW students, hospital staff members, etc! Unit comes with dining room, huge walk in closet and linen closet! Close to University Village and a variety of hip restaurants, shopping centers and recreational facilities! Across the street from the 65 bus line which takes you right down to UW! 12 month lease. Up to 2 cats allowed, no dogs, $250 refundable pet deposit. No smoking. Covered Parking $50 per month. Video Tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/hh883vel9z1nxf1/4511.5%20-%20Video%20Tour.MP4?dl=0 Applications, leases and receiving keys can all be done online and contactless! Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards -1 bedroom -1 bathroom - New carpet - Covered Parking $50/month - W/S/G included, tenants pay electricity - 12 Month lease - Up to 2 Cats/no dogs + $250 refundable pet deposit Our goal at Seattle Property Management is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates - A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!