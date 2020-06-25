4510 Eastern Ave N.

Amenities

granite counters dogs allowed parking stainless steel media room

Designers Dream in the Heart of Wallingford-Executive Home -1 Parking Space - Min Credit Score 700



This 2700 square foot home was built in 2009 and features many conveniences including heated floors in all baths, stainless, granite, hardwoods, and a HUGE media room.

This home has 4 bedrooms as well as a bonus/media room along with 3.5 baths-one per floor plus the en suite in the master bedroom.



The master bath features jetted tub, gorgeous glass shower, and those heated tile floors.

The living room leads to the dining room with a great flow as the hardwoods run throughout.

Lots of nooks and character throughout this home.



Small dog possible.



(RLNE1870904)