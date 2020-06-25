All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

4510 Eastern Ave N.

4510 Eastern Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4510 Eastern Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
parking
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Designers Dream in the Heart of Wallingford-Executive Home -1 Parking Space - Min Credit Score 700

This 2700 square foot home was built in 2009 and features many conveniences including heated floors in all baths, stainless, granite, hardwoods, and a HUGE media room.
This home has 4 bedrooms as well as a bonus/media room along with 3.5 baths-one per floor plus the en suite in the master bedroom.

The master bath features jetted tub, gorgeous glass shower, and those heated tile floors.
The living room leads to the dining room with a great flow as the hardwoods run throughout.
Lots of nooks and character throughout this home.

Small dog possible.

(RLNE1870904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4510 Eastern Ave N. have any available units?
4510 Eastern Ave N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4510 Eastern Ave N. have?
Some of 4510 Eastern Ave N.'s amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4510 Eastern Ave N. currently offering any rent specials?
4510 Eastern Ave N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4510 Eastern Ave N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4510 Eastern Ave N. is pet friendly.
Does 4510 Eastern Ave N. offer parking?
Yes, 4510 Eastern Ave N. offers parking.
Does 4510 Eastern Ave N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4510 Eastern Ave N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4510 Eastern Ave N. have a pool?
No, 4510 Eastern Ave N. does not have a pool.
Does 4510 Eastern Ave N. have accessible units?
No, 4510 Eastern Ave N. does not have accessible units.
Does 4510 Eastern Ave N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4510 Eastern Ave N. does not have units with dishwashers.
