/
Seattle, WA
/
4509 40th Avenue North East
Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:44 PM

4509 40th Avenue North East

4509 40th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4509 40th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Laurelhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful townhouse located directly across the street from Children's Hospital making it a great location for UW students, hospital staff members, and UW students! Unit comes with 2 bedrooms + small bonus room great for a small office and 2.5 bathrooms. Huge private deck located off the first floor bonus room. Main floor includes living space, kitchen and half bathroom. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and a gas range! Living room let's lots of natural light and a balcony! Top floor has 2 bedrooms which have their own individual bathrooms attached and the master bedroom has a large closet and balcony as well as a jetted tub! Stacked washer/dryer on top floor. Garage best for storage, parking only for outside the garage. Up to 2 small pets up to 30lbs with pet deposit! Close to University Village and a variety of hip restaurants, shopping centers and recreational facilities! Across the street from the 65 bus line which takes you right down to UW! 12 month lease. We are happy to provide a video tour after you pre-qualify! Applications and lease paperwork all done online! Keys will be available for you onsite! Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 bedroom + small bonus room - 2.5 bathroom - Stainless steel appliances + Gas range - Gas fireplace! - 2 Balconies/1 large deck! - New carpet - Stacked washer/dryer - Garage only for storage parking is only out front of garage door - 12 Month lease - Up to 2 small pets up to 30lbs with pet deposit - Tenants pay all utilities Our goal at Seattle Property Management is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates - A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4509 40th Avenue North East have any available units?
4509 40th Avenue North East doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4509 40th Avenue North East have?
Some of 4509 40th Avenue North East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4509 40th Avenue North East currently offering any rent specials?
4509 40th Avenue North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4509 40th Avenue North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 4509 40th Avenue North East is pet friendly.
Does 4509 40th Avenue North East offer parking?
Yes, 4509 40th Avenue North East offers parking.
Does 4509 40th Avenue North East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4509 40th Avenue North East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4509 40th Avenue North East have a pool?
Yes, 4509 40th Avenue North East has a pool.
Does 4509 40th Avenue North East have accessible units?
No, 4509 40th Avenue North East does not have accessible units.
Does 4509 40th Avenue North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 4509 40th Avenue North East does not have units with dishwashers.
