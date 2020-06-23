4509 40th Avenue North East

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool garage

Beautiful townhouse located directly across the street from Children's Hospital making it a great location for UW students, hospital staff members, and UW students! Unit comes with 2 bedrooms + small bonus room great for a small office and 2.5 bathrooms. Huge private deck located off the first floor bonus room. Main floor includes living space, kitchen and half bathroom. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and a gas range! Living room let's lots of natural light and a balcony! Top floor has 2 bedrooms which have their own individual bathrooms attached and the master bedroom has a large closet and balcony as well as a jetted tub! Stacked washer/dryer on top floor. Garage best for storage, parking only for outside the garage. Up to 2 small pets up to 30lbs with pet deposit! Close to University Village and a variety of hip restaurants, shopping centers and recreational facilities! Across the street from the 65 bus line which takes you right down to UW! 12 month lease. We are happy to provide a video tour after you pre-qualify! Applications and lease paperwork all done online! Keys will be available for you onsite! Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 bedroom + small bonus room - 2.5 bathroom - Stainless steel appliances + Gas range - Gas fireplace! - 2 Balconies/1 large deck! - New carpet - Stacked washer/dryer - Garage only for storage parking is only out front of garage door - 12 Month lease - Up to 2 small pets up to 30lbs with pet deposit - Tenants pay all utilities Our goal at Seattle Property Management is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates - A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!