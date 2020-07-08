4451 Woodland Park Ave N #2

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Cozy Wallingford Condo - Tastefully renovated condo located in the heart of Wallingford features soft closing maple cabinets, slab granite counters, under mounted sink & stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with new laminate flooring throughout. The bathroom has been rejuvenated with new vanity, slab granite counters, bath tub & subway tile shower surround. Added features include a new water heater, baseboard/crown molding. Great access to I5 and HWY 99 and many convenient bus routes just steps away! On street parking. No pets please. Available 1/1/2020. Happy New Year!



*All applicants over 18 must apply

*$50 application fee per applicant

*All calls will be considered as a pre-screening of potential tenants

*Must view rental with Niche Realty Associate before applying

*Please text 206-851-4694 or email nancy@nicherealtyassoc.com for additional questions



No Pets Allowed



