4315 S Webster St. Available 09/01/19 - This is the one! Ideal commuter location w/ Mt. Rainier Views. Close to Lake Washington and I-5. Large bedroom downstairs with door to fenced patio. Main level features hardwood floors, living room with gas fireplace, guest bath and large laundry room. Great kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, granite counters and TONS of cabinet space/pantry. Large master & private bath. Other 2 bedrooms upstairs are spacious! Great floor plan with tons of storage!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5028766)