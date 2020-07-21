All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4315 S Webster St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4315 S Webster St.
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

4315 S Webster St.

4315 South Webster Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Brighton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4315 South Webster Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Brighton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
4315 S Webster St. Available 09/01/19 - This is the one! Ideal commuter location w/ Mt. Rainier Views. Close to Lake Washington and I-5. Large bedroom downstairs with door to fenced patio. Main level features hardwood floors, living room with gas fireplace, guest bath and large laundry room. Great kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, granite counters and TONS of cabinet space/pantry. Large master & private bath. Other 2 bedrooms upstairs are spacious! Great floor plan with tons of storage!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5028766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4315 S Webster St. have any available units?
4315 S Webster St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4315 S Webster St. have?
Some of 4315 S Webster St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4315 S Webster St. currently offering any rent specials?
4315 S Webster St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4315 S Webster St. pet-friendly?
No, 4315 S Webster St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4315 S Webster St. offer parking?
No, 4315 S Webster St. does not offer parking.
Does 4315 S Webster St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4315 S Webster St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4315 S Webster St. have a pool?
No, 4315 S Webster St. does not have a pool.
Does 4315 S Webster St. have accessible units?
No, 4315 S Webster St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4315 S Webster St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4315 S Webster St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Assembly118
4200 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
Janus
101 NW 85th St
Seattle, WA 98117
St. James Tower
920 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St
Seattle, WA 98115
Union View Apartments
1243 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
The Post
888 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Shelton Eastlake
2359 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University