4313 4th Ave NW

Spacious Updated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Quiet Ballard Duplex - Schedule your tour today! https://showdigs.co/d3pbm



Upper level home of a quite duplex in Ballard. Brand new carpet and paint, this unit is close to many great schools, parks and restaurants including: Ross Park, Fremont Peak Par, Fred Meyer Grocery, Steamworks Espresso, Ballard Grill & Alehouse and Hale's Brewery. Easy access to all major bus routes and I5 for an easy commute. Available now, please email to schedule a tour!



Tenant pays all utilities. Deposit equal to one month's rent. Schedule your tour today!



