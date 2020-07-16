All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4313 4th Ave NW
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4313 4th Ave NW

4313 4th Avenue Northwest · (206) 408-8077
Location

4313 4th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Fremont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4313 4th Ave NW · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Spacious Updated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Quiet Ballard Duplex - Schedule your tour today! https://showdigs.co/d3pbm

Upper level home of a quite duplex in Ballard. Brand new carpet and paint, this unit is close to many great schools, parks and restaurants including: Ross Park, Fremont Peak Par, Fred Meyer Grocery, Steamworks Espresso, Ballard Grill & Alehouse and Hale's Brewery. Easy access to all major bus routes and I5 for an easy commute. Available now, please email to schedule a tour!

Tenant pays all utilities. Deposit equal to one month's rent. Schedule your tour today!

(RLNE5899739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4313 4th Ave NW have any available units?
4313 4th Ave NW has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4313 4th Ave NW have?
Some of 4313 4th Ave NW's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4313 4th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
4313 4th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4313 4th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4313 4th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 4313 4th Ave NW offer parking?
No, 4313 4th Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 4313 4th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4313 4th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4313 4th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 4313 4th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 4313 4th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 4313 4th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4313 4th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4313 4th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
