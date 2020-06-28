All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

431 16th Ave. E

431 16th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

431 16th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled home in the core of capital hill. - This 1905 residence is quintessential Capitol Hill, w/rich period details blended w/thoughtful modern updates. Grand open day rooms allow for easy living and gracious entertaining, with 3 light-filled bedrooms upstairs and basement w/bed & bath. Relax and unwind in the beautifully landscaped gardens, spend quiet afternoons at nearby Volunteer Park, or explore the array of urban shops, restaurants and cafes along 15th Ave. Enjoy an easy commute to downtown or the Eastside.

(RLNE5111365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 16th Ave. E have any available units?
431 16th Ave. E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 431 16th Ave. E currently offering any rent specials?
431 16th Ave. E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 16th Ave. E pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 16th Ave. E is pet friendly.
Does 431 16th Ave. E offer parking?
No, 431 16th Ave. E does not offer parking.
Does 431 16th Ave. E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 16th Ave. E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 16th Ave. E have a pool?
No, 431 16th Ave. E does not have a pool.
Does 431 16th Ave. E have accessible units?
No, 431 16th Ave. E does not have accessible units.
Does 431 16th Ave. E have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 16th Ave. E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 431 16th Ave. E have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 16th Ave. E does not have units with air conditioning.
