426 21st Ave

Gorgeous Townhouse in Central District! - Located in the Squire Park neighborhood of the Central District, this neighborhood townhome offers sophisticated living with quick access to the city. Built in 2001, this home comes complete with oak hardwood floors, slab granite tile, and stainless steal appliances. This 1720 square foot 3 Bed / 3.5 Bath home includes a rare 2 car garage and an abundance of storage space throughout.



The main floor boasts an open floor plan between the kitchen and living room, with a very spacious deck and ground floor patio. All bedrooms have a dedicated full bathroom and large closet spaces. The bedroom located on the ground floor also comes with it's own dedicated entrance, opening in to a fully fenced and expertly maintained patio garden. The living room comes complete with its own small deck, ample natural light, and a gas fire place. Radiant heating throughout helps to keep the home warm and cozy while keeping utility costs to a minimum.



Ideally located; close to major medical facilities, Seattle University, downtown & all major freeways. With a quiet neighborhood, several public parks, and close proximity to the lake, this is a great in-city home. Available for move-in now!



Terms:

- First Month's Rent: $3595

- Refundable Security Deposit: $3555

- 12 month lease preferred

- Pets allowed case by case w/ additional security deposit.

- Tenant pays all utilities.

- Home is available for move in now.



For inquiries or to schedule a viewing of this property, please contact Bryan Tibbs at btibbs@northpacificproperties.com.



