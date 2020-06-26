All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

4248 Linden Ave N

4248 Linden Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

4248 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous New Fremont Townhouse for Lease - Brand new 2017 townhome for lease in one of Seattle's top-rated neighborhoods, Fremont. Fabulous end unit features 17 windows with beautiful sunlight. Floor to ceiling windows in living area. Air conditioning! 4 Star Built Green certification. Two bedrooms, two full bathrooms. Enjoy many sunsets from your rooftop deck with 360 degree views of the city and Lake Union. Amazing central location, minutes to Amazon, Facebook, Google, South Lake Union, Downtown, major freeways.

-Flexible lease term, 12 months + preferred.
-Tenants pay all utilities.
-Tenants maintain small yard.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
-Pets considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply.

*Unit does not have a garage, street parking only.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3893781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4248 Linden Ave N have any available units?
4248 Linden Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4248 Linden Ave N have?
Some of 4248 Linden Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4248 Linden Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4248 Linden Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4248 Linden Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4248 Linden Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4248 Linden Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4248 Linden Ave N offers parking.
Does 4248 Linden Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4248 Linden Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4248 Linden Ave N have a pool?
No, 4248 Linden Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4248 Linden Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4248 Linden Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4248 Linden Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4248 Linden Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
