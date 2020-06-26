4248 Linden Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous New Fremont Townhouse for Lease - Brand new 2017 townhome for lease in one of Seattle's top-rated neighborhoods, Fremont. Fabulous end unit features 17 windows with beautiful sunlight. Floor to ceiling windows in living area. Air conditioning! 4 Star Built Green certification. Two bedrooms, two full bathrooms. Enjoy many sunsets from your rooftop deck with 360 degree views of the city and Lake Union. Amazing central location, minutes to Amazon, Facebook, Google, South Lake Union, Downtown, major freeways.



-Flexible lease term, 12 months + preferred.

-Tenants pay all utilities.

-Tenants maintain small yard.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

-Pets considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply.



*Unit does not have a garage, street parking only.



No Dogs Allowed



