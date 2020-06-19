All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4247 Greenwood Ave N C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4247 Greenwood Ave N C
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

4247 Greenwood Ave N C

4247 Greenwood Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Fremont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4247 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Bright Quiet Fremont Apartment - Property Id: 298824

Bright, clean, quiet, one bedroom apartment in 4 plex one block from Lighthouse Coffee and is within walking distance grocery and restaurants. Bus stops to downtown, Ballard, and the University District within five minute walk. Unit has a covered private porch with great morning sun. Kitchen has a dishwasher, gas range and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Large closet in bedroom. Gas heat. Laundry in building. One year lease. No smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298824
Property Id 298824

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5850757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4247 Greenwood Ave N C have any available units?
4247 Greenwood Ave N C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4247 Greenwood Ave N C have?
Some of 4247 Greenwood Ave N C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4247 Greenwood Ave N C currently offering any rent specials?
4247 Greenwood Ave N C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4247 Greenwood Ave N C pet-friendly?
No, 4247 Greenwood Ave N C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4247 Greenwood Ave N C offer parking?
No, 4247 Greenwood Ave N C does not offer parking.
Does 4247 Greenwood Ave N C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4247 Greenwood Ave N C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4247 Greenwood Ave N C have a pool?
No, 4247 Greenwood Ave N C does not have a pool.
Does 4247 Greenwood Ave N C have accessible units?
No, 4247 Greenwood Ave N C does not have accessible units.
Does 4247 Greenwood Ave N C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4247 Greenwood Ave N C has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive
2116 4th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Hollywood Lofts
127 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Clarendon
105 Warren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Pladhus
838 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Lock Vista
3025 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Eleanor
800 NE 67th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Greenfire Campus
2034 Northwest 56th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Pacific Pointe Apartments
2108 North Pacific Street
Seattle, WA 98103

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University