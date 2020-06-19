4247 Greenwood Ave N C

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Bright Quiet Fremont Apartment



Bright, clean, quiet, one bedroom apartment in 4 plex one block from Lighthouse Coffee and is within walking distance grocery and restaurants. Bus stops to downtown, Ballard, and the University District within five minute walk. Unit has a covered private porch with great morning sun. Kitchen has a dishwasher, gas range and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Large closet in bedroom. Gas heat. Laundry in building. One year lease. No smoking.

No Dogs Allowed



