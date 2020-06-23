4240 S. Orcas St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/505e83107c ---- Perched above street level, this house has been nicely updated! Upon entering this efficient split-level,you are greeted with newer windows, doors, carpet and bamboo floors. This home comes with a large yard, a large covered back deck and a private driveway with parking. Great location, home is near light rail, bus stops and walking distance to many great shops and restaurants. Homes this size and in this area do not last, to schedule a showing, please call 425-689-1947 or email SJA@email.showmojocom. A $13.50 monthly utility billing fee will apply. Pets will be allowed on a case by case basis with additional $500 deposit per pet. The tenant is responsible for all utilities. Under Seattle?s Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords are prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115. Let us know if you would like to view this home and we can schedule an appointment for showing. Ceramic Tiles Covered Deck Granite Countertops Mountain Views Private Yard Skylights Storage Space/Room Upstairs Master Bedroom