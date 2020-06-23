All apartments in Seattle
4240 S. Orcas St.

4240 South Orcas Street · No Longer Available
Location

4240 South Orcas Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Hillman City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/505e83107c ---- Perched above street level, this house has been nicely updated! Upon entering this efficient split-level,you are greeted with newer windows, doors, carpet and bamboo floors. This home comes with a large yard, a large covered back deck and a private driveway with parking. Great location, home is near light rail, bus stops and walking distance to many great shops and restaurants. Homes this size and in this area do not last, to schedule a showing, please call 425-689-1947 or email SJA@email.showmojocom. A $13.50 monthly utility billing fee will apply. Pets will be allowed on a case by case basis with additional $500 deposit per pet. The tenant is responsible for all utilities. Under Seattle?s Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords are prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115. Let us know if you would like to view this home and we can schedule an appointment for showing. Ceramic Tiles Covered Deck Granite Countertops Mountain Views Private Yard Skylights Storage Space/Room Upstairs Master Bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4240 S. Orcas St. have any available units?
4240 S. Orcas St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4240 S. Orcas St. have?
Some of 4240 S. Orcas St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4240 S. Orcas St. currently offering any rent specials?
4240 S. Orcas St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4240 S. Orcas St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4240 S. Orcas St. is pet friendly.
Does 4240 S. Orcas St. offer parking?
Yes, 4240 S. Orcas St. offers parking.
Does 4240 S. Orcas St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4240 S. Orcas St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4240 S. Orcas St. have a pool?
No, 4240 S. Orcas St. does not have a pool.
Does 4240 S. Orcas St. have accessible units?
No, 4240 S. Orcas St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4240 S. Orcas St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4240 S. Orcas St. does not have units with dishwashers.
