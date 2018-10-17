4235 Brooklyn Ave NE #201

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors walk in closets

Charming Studio in U District - Beautiful vintage studio condo in the Varsity Arms. Features include over 544 sqft, hardwood flooring and original tile throughout, original Mahogony trim. Large living space with massive walk-in closet. All just literally 2 blocks from the University of Washington campus. Coin operated laundry in building. Street parking only.



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. One time move in fee of $250. Rent include water/sewer/garbage. Tenant responsible for electricity. Please contact us to schedule a showing, applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



(RLNE4385187)