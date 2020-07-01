423 West Republican Street C

Amenities
2 Bed 2 Bath with View in Queen Ann - Property Id: 247879
2 bed 2 bath spacious view apartment in Queen Anne. Excellent location just a few blocks from the Space Needle/Seattle Center, two blocks from Safeway and three from the metropolitan market, convenience store within a block, surrounded by numerous restaurants and bars/pubs, less than 2 miles to Pikes Place Market/Downtown, just a few miles to the stadiums. Enjoy the sunsets, Puget Sound/City/ Mt. Rainier Views from the private rooftop deck.
Each bedroom has its own private bathroom.
No Pets Allowed
