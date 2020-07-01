423 West Republican Street C

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

2 bed 2 bath spacious view apartment in Queen Anne. Excellent location just a few blocks from the Space Needle/Seattle Center, two blocks from Safeway and three from the metropolitan market, convenience store within a block, surrounded by numerous restaurants and bars/pubs, less than 2 miles to Pikes Place Market/Downtown, just a few miles to the stadiums. Enjoy the sunsets, Puget Sound/City/ Mt. Rainier Views from the private rooftop deck.

Each bedroom has its own private bathroom.

No Pets Allowed



