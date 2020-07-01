All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

423 West Republican Street C

423 West Republican Street · No Longer Available
Location

423 West Republican Street, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
2 Bed 2 Bath with View in Queen Ann - Property Id: 247879

2 bed 2 bath spacious view apartment in Queen Anne. Excellent location just a few blocks from the Space Needle/Seattle Center, two blocks from Safeway and three from the metropolitan market, convenience store within a block, surrounded by numerous restaurants and bars/pubs, less than 2 miles to Pikes Place Market/Downtown, just a few miles to the stadiums. Enjoy the sunsets, Puget Sound/City/ Mt. Rainier Views from the private rooftop deck.
Each bedroom has its own private bathroom.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247879
Property Id 247879

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5654468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 West Republican Street C have any available units?
423 West Republican Street C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 West Republican Street C have?
Some of 423 West Republican Street C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 West Republican Street C currently offering any rent specials?
423 West Republican Street C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 West Republican Street C pet-friendly?
No, 423 West Republican Street C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 423 West Republican Street C offer parking?
No, 423 West Republican Street C does not offer parking.
Does 423 West Republican Street C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 West Republican Street C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 West Republican Street C have a pool?
No, 423 West Republican Street C does not have a pool.
Does 423 West Republican Street C have accessible units?
No, 423 West Republican Street C does not have accessible units.
Does 423 West Republican Street C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 West Republican Street C has units with dishwashers.

