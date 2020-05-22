4228 Evanston Ave. N.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

SEATTLE VIEW PROPERTY! - Fantastic Fremont townhome for those desiring a modern urban lifestyle. Relax on the roof top deck, gorgeous Lake Union, Mt. Rainier, and skyline views. Relish in the vibrant design, with open concept living and inspiring light filled spaces. Fully appointed epicurean kitchen for your cooking pleasure. Luxuriate in the master suite with a five piece ensuite bathroom. Sits back from tree lined street, has A/C split and garage. 2nd bedroom is an ideal home office. Five restaurants within a block! Two blocks to BF Day.



Click link for virtual tour https://www.tourfactory.com/2741575



