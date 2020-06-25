Amenities

4225 Brooklyn Ave NE APT 2 Available 07/06/19 Canterbury Court Co-op~University District - Available July 6th for SHORT TERM LEASE: July 6th-October 31st! Absolutely charming two bedroom condo in the beautiful Canterbury Court community. Located in the heart of the University District, this condo features a formal entry, living room with warm hardwood floors and gas fireplace with copper surround, original craftsman woodwork, arched doorways, coved ceilings, and leaded glass windows. Dining room with bay window and built in cabinets. Updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and 2 small refrigerators. Master bedroom upstairs with private deck. Lovely private, serene garden courtyard entry. With a walk score of 96 you will find great restaurants, retail, UW and public transportation just minutes away. Community laundry room, storage locker and bike storage onsite. Offsite parking lots available close by. One indoor cat welcome with additional pet deposit, sorry no smoking. Ideal for those seeking housing during internships, or an escape from your own home projects. To schedule a private viewing, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at lisa@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-356-9851.



