Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

4225 Brooklyn Ave NE APT 2

4225 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4225 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4225 Brooklyn Ave NE APT 2 Available 07/06/19 Canterbury Court Co-op~University District - Available July 6th for SHORT TERM LEASE: July 6th-October 31st! Absolutely charming two bedroom condo in the beautiful Canterbury Court community. Located in the heart of the University District, this condo features a formal entry, living room with warm hardwood floors and gas fireplace with copper surround, original craftsman woodwork, arched doorways, coved ceilings, and leaded glass windows. Dining room with bay window and built in cabinets. Updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and 2 small refrigerators. Master bedroom upstairs with private deck. Lovely private, serene garden courtyard entry. With a walk score of 96 you will find great restaurants, retail, UW and public transportation just minutes away. Community laundry room, storage locker and bike storage onsite. Offsite parking lots available close by. One indoor cat welcome with additional pet deposit, sorry no smoking. Ideal for those seeking housing during internships, or an escape from your own home projects. To schedule a private viewing, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at lisa@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-356-9851.

#avenueoneresidential #seattlerentals #UW #UniversityDistrict #ShortTermLeaseOpportunity #Amazon #Internship

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3647886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4225 Brooklyn Ave NE APT 2 have any available units?
4225 Brooklyn Ave NE APT 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4225 Brooklyn Ave NE APT 2 have?
Some of 4225 Brooklyn Ave NE APT 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4225 Brooklyn Ave NE APT 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4225 Brooklyn Ave NE APT 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 Brooklyn Ave NE APT 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4225 Brooklyn Ave NE APT 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4225 Brooklyn Ave NE APT 2 offer parking?
Yes, 4225 Brooklyn Ave NE APT 2 offers parking.
Does 4225 Brooklyn Ave NE APT 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4225 Brooklyn Ave NE APT 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 Brooklyn Ave NE APT 2 have a pool?
No, 4225 Brooklyn Ave NE APT 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4225 Brooklyn Ave NE APT 2 have accessible units?
No, 4225 Brooklyn Ave NE APT 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4225 Brooklyn Ave NE APT 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4225 Brooklyn Ave NE APT 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
