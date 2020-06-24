All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 411 Bellevue Avenue East - 102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
411 Bellevue Avenue East - 102
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

411 Bellevue Avenue East - 102

411 Bellevue Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

411 Bellevue Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious, ground floor owner's apartment boasts an amazing 200 sq ft private outdoor patio and modern upgrades combined with a charming vintage flair. Unit comes adorned with original hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, new appliances, light fixtures, great natural light, ample closet space, dishwasher, and washer/dryer in unit! This beautifully sophisticated building is truly one of the city's best.

Secured underground parking is available for an additional charge.

APPLY ONLINE: http://capitalplace.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

This unit is available for an 8 month lease.
The 411 Bellevue Building is located in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. This classic 14 unit building is situated perfectly in a peaceful neighborhood, and offers secured underground parking but just a short walk to the bustling Pike/Pine corridor and Broadway Avenue. This location offers the best of both worlds!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Bellevue Avenue East - 102 have any available units?
411 Bellevue Avenue East - 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 Bellevue Avenue East - 102 have?
Some of 411 Bellevue Avenue East - 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Bellevue Avenue East - 102 currently offering any rent specials?
411 Bellevue Avenue East - 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Bellevue Avenue East - 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 Bellevue Avenue East - 102 is pet friendly.
Does 411 Bellevue Avenue East - 102 offer parking?
Yes, 411 Bellevue Avenue East - 102 offers parking.
Does 411 Bellevue Avenue East - 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 Bellevue Avenue East - 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Bellevue Avenue East - 102 have a pool?
No, 411 Bellevue Avenue East - 102 does not have a pool.
Does 411 Bellevue Avenue East - 102 have accessible units?
No, 411 Bellevue Avenue East - 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Bellevue Avenue East - 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Bellevue Avenue East - 102 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stream 403
403 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
West Edge
1430 2nd Ave Suite 800
Seattle, WA 98101
Seventeen Fifteen
1715 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Koi Apartments
1139 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Marketside Flats
84 Union St
Seattle, WA 98101
Lawrence Lofts
1818 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Prism
10711 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University