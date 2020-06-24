411 Bellevue Avenue East - 102

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious, ground floor owner's apartment boasts an amazing 200 sq ft private outdoor patio and modern upgrades combined with a charming vintage flair. Unit comes adorned with original hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, new appliances, light fixtures, great natural light, ample closet space, dishwasher, and washer/dryer in unit! This beautifully sophisticated building is truly one of the city's best.



Secured underground parking is available for an additional charge.



APPLY ONLINE: http://capitalplace.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



This unit is available for an 8 month lease.

The 411 Bellevue Building is located in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. This classic 14 unit building is situated perfectly in a peaceful neighborhood, and offers secured underground parking but just a short walk to the bustling Pike/Pine corridor and Broadway Avenue. This location offers the best of both worlds!