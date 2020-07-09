4108-10 Fremont Avenue North - 9

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking internet access

Modern and charming new apartment available in Upper Fremont! This unit was custom designed by the owner and completed in 2017. Huge windows let in tons of light and views of Lake Union, Downtown and Mt. Ranier! The unit has all new appliances and in-unit washer/dryer. It has a large kitchen with a bar.



You can't beat the location. It's just blocks from both lower Fremont and upper Fremont! Super easy access to Fremont, Downtown, SLU and UW. You can easily walk to two grocery stores, coffee shops, and tons of restaurants. It's also right next to a park!



- Parking is available



You have to see it!