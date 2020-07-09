All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4108-10 Fremont Avenue North - 9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4108-10 Fremont Avenue North - 9
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

4108-10 Fremont Avenue North - 9

4108 Fremont Ave N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Fremont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4108 Fremont Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
internet access
Modern and charming new apartment available in Upper Fremont! This unit was custom designed by the owner and completed in 2017. Huge windows let in tons of light and views of Lake Union, Downtown and Mt. Ranier! The unit has all new appliances and in-unit washer/dryer. It has a large kitchen with a bar.

You can't beat the location. It's just blocks from both lower Fremont and upper Fremont! Super easy access to Fremont, Downtown, SLU and UW. You can easily walk to two grocery stores, coffee shops, and tons of restaurants. It's also right next to a park!

- Parking is available

You have to see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108-10 Fremont Avenue North - 9 have any available units?
4108-10 Fremont Avenue North - 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4108-10 Fremont Avenue North - 9 have?
Some of 4108-10 Fremont Avenue North - 9's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108-10 Fremont Avenue North - 9 currently offering any rent specials?
4108-10 Fremont Avenue North - 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108-10 Fremont Avenue North - 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4108-10 Fremont Avenue North - 9 is pet friendly.
Does 4108-10 Fremont Avenue North - 9 offer parking?
Yes, 4108-10 Fremont Avenue North - 9 offers parking.
Does 4108-10 Fremont Avenue North - 9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4108-10 Fremont Avenue North - 9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108-10 Fremont Avenue North - 9 have a pool?
No, 4108-10 Fremont Avenue North - 9 does not have a pool.
Does 4108-10 Fremont Avenue North - 9 have accessible units?
No, 4108-10 Fremont Avenue North - 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 4108-10 Fremont Avenue North - 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4108-10 Fremont Avenue North - 9 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA Ballard
5555 14th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Pladhus
838 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Three20
320 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Clark Apartments
408 Aurora Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University