409 Sw Barton

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

We are seeking someone to take over the lease of our 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on SW Barton St in West Seattle. Immediate move-in. Due to a family emergency, we had to move back to California. There is no security deposit, just a straight monthly rental takeover beginning on February 1st (January has been paid). The monthly rent is $1795 plus $75 for utilities (gas, garbage, water). Electricity is separate and billed every two months. You can move in furnished that includes a brand new IKEA sofa, a shag rug, coffee table and matching side table, TV stand, dresser in one bedroom, a two-top dining table with two chairs, a floor lamp, and two queen mattresses. Or we can remove all or some furniture. The lease is through October, 2020. We paid a $750 security deposit which you can keep at the end of the lease (pending management approval if the unit is damage-free and clean). Top floor apartment with balcony. Ideal place for two roommates to share, a couple with a child (or a single parent), or for a single occupant wanting a second bedroom/office. Washer/dryer in unit. One parking spot, but street parking is plenty! Dogs/cats are allowed with an additional pet deposit (we do not have a pet). Please only contact if you are serious.