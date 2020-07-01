All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 409 Sw Barton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
409 Sw Barton
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

409 Sw Barton

409 Southwest Barton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

409 Southwest Barton Street, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
We are seeking someone to take over the lease of our 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on SW Barton St in West Seattle. Immediate move-in. Due to a family emergency, we had to move back to California. There is no security deposit, just a straight monthly rental takeover beginning on February 1st (January has been paid). The monthly rent is $1795 plus $75 for utilities (gas, garbage, water). Electricity is separate and billed every two months. You can move in furnished that includes a brand new IKEA sofa, a shag rug, coffee table and matching side table, TV stand, dresser in one bedroom, a two-top dining table with two chairs, a floor lamp, and two queen mattresses. Or we can remove all or some furniture. The lease is through October, 2020. We paid a $750 security deposit which you can keep at the end of the lease (pending management approval if the unit is damage-free and clean). Top floor apartment with balcony. Ideal place for two roommates to share, a couple with a child (or a single parent), or for a single occupant wanting a second bedroom/office. Washer/dryer in unit. One parking spot, but street parking is plenty! Dogs/cats are allowed with an additional pet deposit (we do not have a pet). Please only contact if you are serious.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Sw Barton have any available units?
409 Sw Barton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 Sw Barton have?
Some of 409 Sw Barton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Sw Barton currently offering any rent specials?
409 Sw Barton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Sw Barton pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 Sw Barton is pet friendly.
Does 409 Sw Barton offer parking?
Yes, 409 Sw Barton offers parking.
Does 409 Sw Barton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 409 Sw Barton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Sw Barton have a pool?
No, 409 Sw Barton does not have a pool.
Does 409 Sw Barton have accessible units?
No, 409 Sw Barton does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Sw Barton have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Sw Barton does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Malloy
4337 15th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Rianna
810 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Commons at Ballard
5601 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Stream 403
403 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
The Nolo
520 Occidental Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
Elan Uptown Flats
300 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
City Views
3021 SW Bradford St
Seattle, WA 98126

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University