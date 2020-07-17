Amenities

4001 W Dravus St Available 09/14/19 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home in Briarcliff - Classic Four Square home in the desirable Briarcliff development of Magnolia. Filled with dramatic interior spaces and incredible finish with custom, oil base enamel mill work detail, hardwood floors, custom cabinetry and bookcases. Open concept four square with sizable dining, living and kitchen spaces.



4 bedroom 4.5 bath includes spacious wood paneled den off of the entry. 10' ceilings throughout. All Bedrooms are great sized with ensuite baths. Full laundry room and 3 car garage. Luxury living.



12 month lease

No Smoking

No Pets



