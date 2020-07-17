All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

4001 W Dravus St

4001 West Dravus Street · No Longer Available
Location

4001 West Dravus Street, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4001 W Dravus St Available 09/14/19 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home in Briarcliff - Classic Four Square home in the desirable Briarcliff development of Magnolia. Filled with dramatic interior spaces and incredible finish with custom, oil base enamel mill work detail, hardwood floors, custom cabinetry and bookcases. Open concept four square with sizable dining, living and kitchen spaces.

4 bedroom 4.5 bath includes spacious wood paneled den off of the entry. 10' ceilings throughout. All Bedrooms are great sized with ensuite baths. Full laundry room and 3 car garage. Luxury living.

12 month lease
No Smoking
No Pets

***TO VIEW PLEASE CONTACT ERIC AT 425-835-2406***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5033732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 W Dravus St have any available units?
4001 W Dravus St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4001 W Dravus St have?
Some of 4001 W Dravus St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4001 W Dravus St currently offering any rent specials?
4001 W Dravus St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 W Dravus St pet-friendly?
No, 4001 W Dravus St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4001 W Dravus St offer parking?
Yes, 4001 W Dravus St offers parking.
Does 4001 W Dravus St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 W Dravus St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 W Dravus St have a pool?
No, 4001 W Dravus St does not have a pool.
Does 4001 W Dravus St have accessible units?
No, 4001 W Dravus St does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 W Dravus St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4001 W Dravus St does not have units with dishwashers.
