3901 1st Ave NW Unit #201

Amenities
Pristine 1BR Condo in Fremont! 6-Mo Lease Term! - Remodeled building/unit & gorgeous interior! Walk to everything that Fremont has to offer. Fantastic layout with modern updates including stainless steel appliances, solid granite counters, nice mill work, slate tile, new carpet. Living room has cozy fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with all appliances including built-in micro. In-suite efficient washer/dryer. Small 14-unit quiet building w/common BBQ deck area. Dedicated parking space & storage locker. Sorry owner is not willing to accept pets at this time. The owner is only offering a 6-month lease at this time due to possible sale in 2020 at conclusion of lease term. Owner covers WSG too!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5086609)