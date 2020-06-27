3901 1st Ave NW Unit #201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill pet friendly

Pristine 1BR Condo in Fremont! 6-Mo Lease Term! - Remodeled building/unit & gorgeous interior! Walk to everything that Fremont has to offer. Fantastic layout with modern updates including stainless steel appliances, solid granite counters, nice mill work, slate tile, new carpet. Living room has cozy fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with all appliances including built-in micro. In-suite efficient washer/dryer. Small 14-unit quiet building w/common BBQ deck area. Dedicated parking space & storage locker. Sorry owner is not willing to accept pets at this time. The owner is only offering a 6-month lease at this time due to possible sale in 2020 at conclusion of lease term. Owner covers WSG too!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5086609)