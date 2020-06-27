All apartments in Seattle
3901 1st Ave NW Unit #201
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

3901 1st Ave NW Unit #201

3901 1st Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3901 1st Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Pristine 1BR Condo in Fremont! 6-Mo Lease Term! - Remodeled building/unit & gorgeous interior! Walk to everything that Fremont has to offer. Fantastic layout with modern updates including stainless steel appliances, solid granite counters, nice mill work, slate tile, new carpet. Living room has cozy fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with all appliances including built-in micro. In-suite efficient washer/dryer. Small 14-unit quiet building w/common BBQ deck area. Dedicated parking space & storage locker. Sorry owner is not willing to accept pets at this time. The owner is only offering a 6-month lease at this time due to possible sale in 2020 at conclusion of lease term. Owner covers WSG too!

(RLNE5086609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 1st Ave NW Unit #201 have any available units?
3901 1st Ave NW Unit #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 1st Ave NW Unit #201 have?
Some of 3901 1st Ave NW Unit #201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 1st Ave NW Unit #201 currently offering any rent specials?
3901 1st Ave NW Unit #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 1st Ave NW Unit #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 1st Ave NW Unit #201 is pet friendly.
Does 3901 1st Ave NW Unit #201 offer parking?
Yes, 3901 1st Ave NW Unit #201 offers parking.
Does 3901 1st Ave NW Unit #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3901 1st Ave NW Unit #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 1st Ave NW Unit #201 have a pool?
No, 3901 1st Ave NW Unit #201 does not have a pool.
Does 3901 1st Ave NW Unit #201 have accessible units?
No, 3901 1st Ave NW Unit #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 1st Ave NW Unit #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 1st Ave NW Unit #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
