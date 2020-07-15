Amenities

3829 S. Angeline St Available 09/01/19 High-End 3 BR/2.25 BA Townhouse in Fantastic Location (Columbia City) - This beautiful townhouse has many high-end finishes including steel rolled gas fireplace, carbonized bamboo flooring, granite slab counters, and floating for staircase. Entry level features third bedroom & bath perfect for guests or home office. Doors leading to private fully fenced backyard & patio perfect for relaxing. Spacious open floor plan on second level with lots of natural light. Stainless appliances, gas cooking, ample cabinets space, build-in wine/coffee station, and eating bar. Small deck off main level is perfect for BBQ. Top level features 2 large bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, full bath with soaking tub, beautiful tile flooring, and granite counters. All bedrooms have carpets. Located on quiet street within walking distance to the heart of Columbia City, restaurants, cafes, shops, new PCC, and just four blocks from the Light Rail station. Attached large garage with ample storage space. Eco friendly Green Build Certified: Ductless Heat Pump & Air Conditioning System installed last year only in this unit! Security System, service paid for by tenant.

Terms: 1st & 1-month security deposit.

24-months lease minimum. Tenant pays all utilities.

NO SMOKING PLEASE/PETS CASE BY CASE.

Available September 1.

Screening Fee is $43.00 per applicant.

Link to our on-line qualification information:

https://www.chelnwr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3748/2019/04/Notice-To-Applicants-2019.pdf

