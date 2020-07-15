All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 12 2019 at 1:27 PM

3829 S. Angeline St

3829 South Angeline Street · No Longer Available
Location

3829 South Angeline Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Columbia City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3829 S. Angeline St Available 09/01/19 High-End 3 BR/2.25 BA Townhouse in Fantastic Location (Columbia City) - This beautiful townhouse has many high-end finishes including steel rolled gas fireplace, carbonized bamboo flooring, granite slab counters, and floating for staircase. Entry level features third bedroom & bath perfect for guests or home office. Doors leading to private fully fenced backyard & patio perfect for relaxing. Spacious open floor plan on second level with lots of natural light. Stainless appliances, gas cooking, ample cabinets space, build-in wine/coffee station, and eating bar. Small deck off main level is perfect for BBQ. Top level features 2 large bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, full bath with soaking tub, beautiful tile flooring, and granite counters. All bedrooms have carpets. Located on quiet street within walking distance to the heart of Columbia City, restaurants, cafes, shops, new PCC, and just four blocks from the Light Rail station. Attached large garage with ample storage space. Eco friendly Green Build Certified: Ductless Heat Pump & Air Conditioning System installed last year only in this unit! Security System, service paid for by tenant.
Terms: 1st & 1-month security deposit.
24-months lease minimum. Tenant pays all utilities.
NO SMOKING PLEASE/PETS CASE BY CASE.
Available September 1.
Screening Fee is $43.00 per applicant.
Link to our on-line qualification information:
https://www.chelnwr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3748/2019/04/Notice-To-Applicants-2019.pdf
Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC

(RLNE2284871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3829 S. Angeline St have any available units?
3829 S. Angeline St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3829 S. Angeline St have?
Some of 3829 S. Angeline St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3829 S. Angeline St currently offering any rent specials?
3829 S. Angeline St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3829 S. Angeline St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3829 S. Angeline St is pet friendly.
Does 3829 S. Angeline St offer parking?
Yes, 3829 S. Angeline St offers parking.
Does 3829 S. Angeline St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3829 S. Angeline St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3829 S. Angeline St have a pool?
No, 3829 S. Angeline St does not have a pool.
Does 3829 S. Angeline St have accessible units?
No, 3829 S. Angeline St does not have accessible units.
Does 3829 S. Angeline St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3829 S. Angeline St does not have units with dishwashers.
