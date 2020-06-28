All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

3823 Fremont Ave N #B

3823 Fremont Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3823 Fremont Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
coffee bar
carpet
3823 Fremont Ave N #B Available 08/30/19 Fremont Condo - Spacious and light-filled studio with a loft in Seattle's iconic Fremont neighborhood. Open living room, kitchen, and bedroom area with loft above for extra sprawling. *Please note new carpet being installed prior to move in*. Perched high above Fremont Ave, so you feel like you are in your own oasis within the city! You can't beat this location and the convenience of a reserved covered parking space and entry at home-level. Private patio with grape vines as a lovely green accent. Just a quick walk to Gas Works Park, Burke Gilman Trail, Lake Union, coffee shops, restaurants, retail, and the awesome Fremont Sunday Market! Close to bus lines and very quick access to Highway 99, I-5, University of Washington, SPU, South Lake Union and Downtown. Water, sewer and garbage are included in the rent. Tenant only pays electricity. Sorry, no pets and no smoking.
To schedule a viewing of this sweet condo, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at lisa@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-356-9851.

#avenueoneresidential #fremontrental #lakeunion #uw #spu #amazon

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5107340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3823 Fremont Ave N #B have any available units?
3823 Fremont Ave N #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3823 Fremont Ave N #B have?
Some of 3823 Fremont Ave N #B's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3823 Fremont Ave N #B currently offering any rent specials?
3823 Fremont Ave N #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3823 Fremont Ave N #B pet-friendly?
No, 3823 Fremont Ave N #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3823 Fremont Ave N #B offer parking?
Yes, 3823 Fremont Ave N #B offers parking.
Does 3823 Fremont Ave N #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3823 Fremont Ave N #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3823 Fremont Ave N #B have a pool?
No, 3823 Fremont Ave N #B does not have a pool.
Does 3823 Fremont Ave N #B have accessible units?
No, 3823 Fremont Ave N #B does not have accessible units.
Does 3823 Fremont Ave N #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3823 Fremont Ave N #B does not have units with dishwashers.
