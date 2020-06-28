Amenities

3823 Fremont Ave N #B Available 08/30/19 Fremont Condo - Spacious and light-filled studio with a loft in Seattle's iconic Fremont neighborhood. Open living room, kitchen, and bedroom area with loft above for extra sprawling. *Please note new carpet being installed prior to move in*. Perched high above Fremont Ave, so you feel like you are in your own oasis within the city! You can't beat this location and the convenience of a reserved covered parking space and entry at home-level. Private patio with grape vines as a lovely green accent. Just a quick walk to Gas Works Park, Burke Gilman Trail, Lake Union, coffee shops, restaurants, retail, and the awesome Fremont Sunday Market! Close to bus lines and very quick access to Highway 99, I-5, University of Washington, SPU, South Lake Union and Downtown. Water, sewer and garbage are included in the rent. Tenant only pays electricity. Sorry, no pets and no smoking.

To schedule a viewing of this sweet condo, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at lisa@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-356-9851.



No Pets Allowed



